Courtney Castellow finished summer school at Pitt Community College on Wednesday, one day before classes at her high school were set to begin.

Pitt County Schools Early College High School welcomes students today to start the 2022-23 school year. For the most part, Courtney and other Early College High School upperclassmen won’t need to report to campus until their PCC classes resume on Aug. 18, but for freshmen and sophomores, summer break has ended.


