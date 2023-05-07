Carolinas Gateway Partnership President and CEO Norris Tolson made clear during the Rocky Mount municipal government’s annual retreat that he and his team are going to get somebody into the former QVC distribution facility in Edgecombe County.
“I don’t know how soon,” Tolson said.
Carolinas Gateway, which is based in downtown Rocky Mount, is the city’s and Edgecombe County’s recruiter of businesses and industries.
Tolson on Thursday was on the agenda of the municipal government’s retreat to provide an update about economic development. The retreat was held on Wednesday and Thursday and on part of Friday at a hotel in downtown Durham.
Near the end of an extensive presentation by Tolson, Rocky Mount City Councilman Tom Harris asked Tolson whether he can discuss the sale of the nearly 300-acre former QVC facility location and perhaps the future of the site.
The facility, which was on the south side of U.S. 64 in rural western Edgecombe County, was heavily damaged by a fire early the morning of Dec. 18, 2021, which was a Saturday. A worker, Kevon Ricks, 21, was killed as a result of the fire.
On April 29, the mytarborotoday.com news website reported that on Feb. 16 a company, RMQ Ventures of Brooklyn, N.Y., acquired what was the QVC location for $20.8 million.
State Secretary of State’s records said that RMQ was formed on Feb. 14, with Schmiley Schick and Jonathan Tawil, both with addresses in Brooklyn, N.Y., listed as RMQ officials. Binswager, which is a Florida-based commercial property broker with an office in Charlotte, is representing RMQ.
Tolson on Thursday told the City Council that he and his team do not know the specific identity of the private investor because of the deal having been done via a broker.
Tolson said, however, that the private investor is saying he is going to use that facility for some use himself.
“He has not told us what that is, but he has also allowed us to show that facility to some of our client base,” Tolson said.
Tolson said that two very large prospects presently looking at the Kingsboro megasite on the north side of U.S. 64 as a location are also looking at purchasing or leasing the former QVC facility.
Tolson said that the reason is because of the former QVC facility having been approximately 1.4 million square feet in size when it was operational and that approximately 900,000 square feet was neither burned nor damaged.
“And so, there’s 900,000 square feet out there right now that is usable,” Tolson said.
When Carolinas Gateway prospects see that, they see a quick startup for their respective businesses, Tolson said.
More specifically, Tolson said that he and his team have a prospect who is trying to purchase the building from the new owner and another piece of property to go with that location.
“And the other site he’s looking at is about 300 acres,” Tolson said of that prospect.
Overall, he said, “I’m confident we’ll be able to work a deal with somebody on the QVC site. If not this, the new owner has said he’s going to do it. He just hadn’t told us what he’s going to do with it.”
Tolson said that at the same time, he and his team are telling Binswanger: “Look, the longer you keep that site off the market, the more it hurts Edgecombe County because there were 2,000 people working out there.”
“We want to replace ‘em,” he said. “We want to get it back in operation.”
He also has noted that the site has an approximately 30-acre solar farm and that the site is next to a Florida-based railroad giant CSX line.
QVC is the network based northwest of Philadelphia that focuses on offering viewers a televised, in-home shopping experience. QVC is part of the Qurate Retail Group, which is a Denver-area-based media conglomerate.
QVC broke ground on the facility in Edgecombe County in 1999.
In 2011, then-Gov. Beverly Purdue announced an expansion of the facility.
The Telegram reported that the company was creating 200 new jobs and investing $71 million during the next five years. The newspaper reported that the expansion was made possible by a $1 million grant from the One North Carolina Fund.
The fund is a discretionary cash-grant program that is administered by the state Commerce Department and that allows the governor to respond quickly to competitive job-creation projects.
The Telegram reported on April 7, 2022, that QVC said in a news release a decision had been made not to rebuild the facility. The Telegram reported on Dec. 8, 2022, that federal investigators said they ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.