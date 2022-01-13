Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly this afternoon canceled a city council meeting set for tonight due to concerns about COVID-19, the city announced.
The council was set to hear a request to amend the city code at from a company that wants to build a data processing facility that will support cyrpto currency mining. The proposal had generated consistent opposition.
The announcement said that the cancellation followed a consultation with city staff and individual conversations with the members of the City Council.
It said Connelly made the decision in an effort to mitigate current and the potential for future COVID-19 cases in the community.
All agenda items from the cancelled meeting have been continued to the agenda for the next City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24. It said that meeting will be held remotely.
"In an effort to avoid any additional delays, the meeting on Jan. 24 will be a remote meeting held via Zoom," the announcement said.
Additional details about how to watch or participate in the Jan. 24 meeting will be released with the agenda on Wednesday, the announcement said.
A group that organized a protest in advance of the meeting announced it would continue with its demonstration outside City Hall at 5:30 p.m.