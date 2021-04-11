No one was injured but two homes and other structures were badly damaged when a tornado touched down briefly in the Belvoir area early Sunday.
The National Weather Service confirmed that the EF-1 tornado hit about 3:36 a.m. near Floyd Harris and Porter Roads. The service estimated that top wind speeds hit 100 mph, the path was about 50 yards wide at its widest and about a half-mile long.
EF-1 tornados range from 86–110 mph and can cause moderate damage. The six-level Enhanced Fujita scale runs from 0-6, with EF-6 tornados hitting more than 200 mph.
The tornado touched down and moved through a field on the south side of Floyd Harris Road and knocked down several trees, the weather service reported. It continued across the road, knocked down more trees and moved through a backyard or a residence on Porter Road.
It severely damaged a metal outbuilding and continued northeast and struck a small house causing significant damage to the roof and exterior walls, the service reported. An investigator determined the speed of the twister based on the age of the structure and the extent of the damage.
A modular home and a home more than 100 years old were damaged, said Paul Dunn of Lutheran Disaster Services, who responded to the scene on Sunday morning. One of the families kept horses in buildings that were damaged.
The family who lived in the modular home said it sustained serious damage including the loss of multigenerational china, Dunn said.