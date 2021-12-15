A series of tornadoes that injured dozens across six states on Friday and Saturday further depleted the nation’s already critically low blood supply, a local executive with the American Red Cross said.
It’s why, in the first hours after the tornadoes hit Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear urged people to give blood.
“When you are talking about a large-scale disaster, which this truly is, you have to know people are injured. With Kentucky not being able to conduct blood drives, that means that blood is not currently available,” said Mace Robinson, executive director of American Red Cross of northeastern North Carolina.
The nation’s blood supplies are at the lowest levels in nearly 10 years, he said.
“As a whole, when you think about the fact that we were already critical as a nation with our blood supply and then this level of destruction comes through, it just compounds the problem,” Robinson said.
Three lives are saved for every one pint of blood collected, Robinson said. While all blood types are needed, Type O is especially sought because as the universal donor type it can be given to everyone, he said.
“Here in eastern North Carolina we do better than average with our blood collections, which is fantastic because it proves eastern North Carolinians are willing to support the mission of alleviating suffering,” Robinson said.
Individuals who are fully recovered from COVID can donate blood. If an infected person has no virus in their system but is still feeling the effects of the disease, they should talk with their doctor before making a donation.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how people donate blood since many of the churches and community centers that hosted drives remain closed. However, more than a dozen blood drives are scheduled between now and Dec. 30:
- Bethel United Methodist Church, 3798 James St., 2-6 p.m. Thursday.
- Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
- East Carolina Heart Institute, 115 Heart Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday.
- Athletic Edge, 1100 W. Fifth St., Washington, N.C., 12:30-3:30 p.m. Monday.
- Red Men’s Lodge, 503 East Third St., Washington, N.C., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 22.
- ENC Donor Center Outside Sponsor, 700 Cromwell Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 22.
- Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 26.
- The Blind Center, 219 N. Harvey St., Washington, N.C., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 27.
- Fitness Unlimited, 622 W. 15th St., Washington, N.C., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 28.
- Pamlico Plantation Washington, 150 Club House Circle, Washington, N.C., 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 29.
- Greenville Moose Lodge, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, 2-6 p.m. Dec. 29.
- St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St., 3-7 p.m. Dec. 30.
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, also is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.
“Your blood donation can literally save a life in Kentucky right now,” Robinson said. “There are people who don’t have homes, there has been widespread destruction. Some of these people are in the hospital, injured and they need these blood products.
“Come out, donate blood and save a life. It’s that simple.”
The local Red Cross has so far sent seven representatives to Kentucky and Tennessee to assist with damage assessment and providing sheltering services, Robinson said.
People are asking about collecting and sending clothing and other items to the area, but no storage is available, he said.
The easiest way to provide assistance is making a financial donation to the Red Cross, Robinson said. Donating through the American Red Cross portal, www.redcross.org/donate, allows people to specify if they want to donate to disaster relief, where it’s needed most, the local organization or blood services.
The website also provides directions for donating by mail or over the telephone.