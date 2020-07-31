ROBERSONVILLE — Three Martin County towns are out of compliance with state law regarding audits, state and local authorities confirmed this week.
North Carolina statute 159-34 requires each unit of local government and public authority to have its accounts audited each fiscal year and to submit a copy of the audit report to the Local Government Commission (LGC).
Audit reports for counties and municipalities are typically due by Oct. 21 based on the terms of the local government’s contract with its auditor.
A check of Martin County towns required to report audits shows Hamilton, Oak City and Robersonville do not have audits for the year ending June 30, 2019, on file at the state level.
Oak City and Hamilton’s last audits on file with the LGC cover the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018.
Robersonville’s most recent audit report with the state was for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017, according to Manasa Cooper from the LGC. Flowers & Stanley Certified Public Accountants, located in Tarboro, prepared this audit.
Two meetings occurred in Robersonville last week involving state agencies whose responsibilities include matters related to audits of counties and municipalities in North Carolina.
Mayor Tina Brown said representatives from the LGC, a division of the State Treasurers Office, as well as representatives from the office of State Auditor Beth Wood, visited Robersonville on July 21.
LGC representatives returned on July 23 along with Wood.
Wood’s office said they do not comment on whether or not they are working with local agencies.
The mission statement of the State Auditor’s office explains it “protect the interests of taxpayers and others who provide financial resources to the State of North Carolina. Specifically, we provide objective information to interested parties about whether state resources are properly accounted for, reported, and managed; as well as whether publicly-funded programs are achieving desired results.”
North Carolina General Statutes give the State Auditor broad powers to examine all books, records, files, papers, documents, and financial affairs of every state agency. The office also has the power to summon people to produce records and to answer questions under oath.
The staff of the LGC is responsible for fulfilling the obligations of the Commission found in Chapter 159 of the North Carolina General Statutes. This is the same statute which mandates annual audits for counties and municipalities.
LGC staff provide resources, guidance and oversight to over 1,300 units of local government subject to the provisions of Chapter 159 on a variety of topics including annual budgets, internal controls, debt management, and pension and OPEB reporting.
Brown, who took office in January, said she is confident things will fall into place to help the town address its issues and allow them to look ahead to things such as economic development.
“Taking it back to Rep. John Lewis, it’s good trouble, necessary trouble,” Brown explained. “This will give us a chance to see where we are and take the necessary steps to where we are going.”