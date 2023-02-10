Participants in a town hall event in Greenville said staffing shortages are having a major impact on mental and behavioral health care and that too many emergency departments must treat people who have nowhere else to turn

A crowd of hundreds turned out to share their thoughts with state legislators and Kody Kinsley, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, at East Carolina Heart Institute at ECU on Thursday. Pitt County was the sixth stop for Kinsley along a series of town halls that are seeking input on mental health crises facing the state.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 252-329-9566.