WINTERVILLE — Community members began work on a pair of murals last week they hope will stir conversations and heal relationships.
Members of Rebuild Christian Center Church began work Tuesday to paint giant yellow block letters in the parking lot of Hillcrest Park, 2418 Carmon St., as part of The People Against Racism art project, approved in August by the Winterville Town Council.
The letters spell out “People Against Racism” in bright yellow safety paint. “This operates as a giant flashlight to keep attention on something that is causing people to die,” said Darron Carmon, pastor of the church.
“We just want everyone to be treated equally. We are not fighting for special treatment. We are fighting for equal treatment. We just want our sons and our daughters not to be victimized, not to be profiled, because of how they look,” said Carmon.
Carmon approached the town board in July about his idea. “I really want to get the conversation going … I want to also … generate some kind of healing,” he told council members, who approved the project after a debate over whether to use the phrase Black Lives Matter.
The project includes a second mural on a sign near the park’s entrance. It is a 5-by5-foot picture of a young black boy holding Skittles with the words “I just want to live.”
“It is pretty emotional,” said Carmon. “Of course, Skittles represent Trayvon Martin, who in 2012, went to the store and didn’t make it home. He was killed by Community Watch [member] George Zimmerman [in Florida]. It just shouldn’t have happened. His life was cut short. But it happens too often — where people that look like me are viewed as suspect when no crime has even been committed.
Martin has just purchased some Skittles at a 7-Eleven. He was 17 years old.
“We need to change that,” Carmon said. “... What we are doing is not just for Winterville. It is to draw attention to the subject as a whole. This is an international conversation,” he added. “We need police reform here, too.”
Carmon and his church are paying for the the murals.
At last month’s board meeting, Mayor Pro-Tempore Veronica Roberson, told commissioners she believe the murals are something the community needs.
“I feel we are divided and need to come together and sow these seeds in our community and build something,” she said. “We know there is a lot going on in our country as far as identifying and recognizing systemic racism, and we would be fooling ourselves if we said it did not exist in Winterville.”
She said she hopes conversations started will build bridges among community members and the police department.
Winterville’s Parks and Recreation Director Evan Johnston told council members on Monday that Carmon was interested in having an unveiling celebration. Details are forthcoming he said.
Winterville Concerned Citizens’ member Chantel Hawkins said during the public comment period on Monday that more needs to be done to improve race relations in the town. She said she was speaking, “on behalf of those who can’t, don’t know how to, or won’t.”
Hawkins said a request had been made the first week of June for a forum with community members, town commissioners and police and fire officials. The request was made following national outcry over the death of George Floyd and was agreed to by Town Manger Terri L. Parker.
“It is now now mid-September and I ask, why haven’t I and Mr. [Calvin] Henderson, the director of the Winterville Concerned Citizens, received any updates?’” she asked.
She said a prerequisite to establishing a human relations commission — the council voted to begin the process of forming one at the August meeting — should be to “treat all as humans.”
“Let us not feel like Winterville is immune to discriminatory practices, immune to police intimidation, lack of education in terms of fire and security, and lack of education in what the town council does intricately,” she said.
Hawkins added that she would like for the council to develop a community center and a health center, “Something where we all can gather.”
She told commissioners, “You have been given a platform to represent and provide everyone with a slice of the good life. Please give us a piece — a piece of security, a piece of safety, a piece of clarity, a piece of truth, and above all, a piece of humanity.”
She asked that the council to follow up with the Concerned Citizens group about the forum. “I believe it is duly needed,” she said.
Near the end of the meeting, Councilman Johnny Moye brought started a discussion about the forum.
“I think with the pandemic the way it is, you don’t want to have a large gathering,” he said. “Maybe we can at least start talking about it and see what we can do to have a forum made.”
Councilwoman Roberson was concerned it would be hard to control the number of people attending. She suggested a meeting with representatives from Concerned Citizens, the council and police and fire departments.
“No more than five people — if that would satisfy the needs. But right now it would be hard to produce a group meeting, considering the limits on gatherings and the precautions we would have to keep everybody safe,” she added.
Moye suggested using an the online meeting platform Zoom to hold a forum.
“I think it is difficult to have any kind of forum — even by Zoom,” Councilman Mark Smith said. “I don’t see that working. Maybe things will get better shortly.”
In other business, Parker said she was drafting a set of bylaws for the human relations council and hoped to have a draft ready for approval by October.
Options were also discussed for the town Christmas parade, the tree lighting ceremony and the seasonal market.
“This year is going to be very different with a lot of restrictions, let alone what the future may, or may not hold,” said Parks and Recreation’s Johnston.
A drive-by parade and a virtual reading of “The Night Before Christmas” was suggested, but no decisions were made.