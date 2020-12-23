Toy giveaways held last week by Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary and Cremation Services helped dozens of families in the area of Farmville and Washington, N.C.
The mortuary purchased the toys and accepted donations and publicized the event with fliers, newspaper notices and social media posts. A long line of people showed up at 11 a.m. on Dec. 12, at the funeral home at 8482 E. Marlboro Road in the Roses shopping center for the toys as well as food and socially-distanced fellowship.
Heavenly Arms along with several partners held the giveaway in Farmville as well as a second at 3 p.m. at its Washington facility at 902 W. 15th St.