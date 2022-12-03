It is not difficult to see that Gary Davis is really a kid at heart. At age 47, he owns thousands of comic books and has quite a few toys in his collection.

But those who know him best would say it is more important to understand that Davis has a heart for kids. As an Air Force veteran and a law enforcement officer for more than 20 years, he has spent much of his life helping children.


