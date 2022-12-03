It is not difficult to see that Gary Davis is really a kid at heart. At age 47, he owns thousands of comic books and has quite a few toys in his collection.
But those who know him best would say it is more important to understand that Davis has a heart for kids. As an Air Force veteran and a law enforcement officer for more than 20 years, he has spent much of his life helping children.
In 2020, Davis was able to get those two passions on the same page with the launch of Toys 4 Fosters. Now in its third year, the Christmas-season effort unites comic book fans and gamers with a community of people seeking to be heroes for children in foster care.
Toys 4 Fosters collects new toys at comic book shops and gaming and collectibles stores for children who might otherwise have no gifts under the tree.
“There are a lot of kids out there who don’t have that parental figure,” said Davis, who serves as a police officer at Pitt Community College. “As a kid, I had adults who looked out for me.”
A Greenville native and J.H. Rose High School graduate, Davis, who recently made an unsuccessful bid for a seat on the Pitt County Board of Education, recalls being fortunate to grow up in a two-parent household.
“But I still had a village,” he said. “I still had men that made sure I came up right.”
That upbringing was the opposite of what Davis saw when he joined the military and was stationed in Montana. There, he helped run the Keystone Club for an area Boys and Girls Club.
“A lot of kids were Native (American) kids. They came from drug homes, terrible lives,” he recalled. “A lot of them were living with aunts and uncles, cousins and everybody but Mom and Dad. It was tough, but those kids persevered because somebody cared. That was a big motivation for me during that time.”
Davis’ marriage brought more opportunities for interaction with children as his wife, Joyce, was a mother of three when the couple met. They talked about the possibility of adding to the family through adoption and even enrolled in foster parenting classes, but military moves made it difficult to complete training and obtain a foster license.
Still, there were opportunities to care for children. Joyce recalls that her sister’s grandchildren lived with the family for a while due to their caregivers’ health problems. Joyce’s daughter and two grandsons moved in with the Davises a few years ago so the boys’ mother could return to school to pursue a nursing degree.
“We’ve had our hands full quite a bit of taking care of family,” Joyce said. “That’s been our lives. We love children. We’ve had children in our house our entire marriage together.”
The Davises enjoy watching their grandchildren play sports and showering them with gifts at Christmastime. They want them to have warm memories of their home during the holidays.
That is an experience many children in foster care miss. Davis recalls a friend, who grew up in foster care, sharing stories of Christmas that were both heart-breaking and hard to imagine.
“That’s what got me started, the stories he used to tell,” Davis said. “During Christmastime, he didn’t know whether he was getting a gift or not. My friend was telling me about being moved from home to home and sometimes missing Christmas because he would be moved to another foster home and they already had their Christmas taken care of. That’s not right.”
Two years ago, during the coronavirus pandemic, Davis and his wife decided it was time for them to do what they could to make it right. They started by asking businesses where Davis bought comics and collectibles if they would be willing to place a box in their stores to collect toys for children in foster care. Nearly half a dozen agreed, with some offering to match customer donations to the toy drive. Before delivering their collection to the Pitt County Department of Social Services, the Davises top it off with their own contribution of toys.
“We have so many toys that come after the fact,” Mrs. Davis said. “People just give year-round in a sense. We’ve got a lot of toys in the attic, and I’ve got to get these out of my closet.”
Chandra Mewborn, a social work supervisor with the Pitt County DSS said toys the agency collects not only go to support about 225 children who will spend the holidays in foster care but also those who the department is working to keep out of the system.
“We are grateful for the partnership,” Mewborn said. “Being in foster care is a traumatic event. Children are separated from their family and their friends, so anything we can do to provide some normalcy and love, to work in the best interest of the children, that’s what we aim to do.”
After launching Toys 4 Fosters, the Davises decided they wanted to aim to do more, so they enrolled in foster parenting classes. Just this year, they became licensed foster parents and had two boys placed in their home for short-term stays.
“We always talked about adopting. Every time we got right there, life happened,” Davis said. “For whatever reason, when we made this attempt this go around, God made it happen.”
He also credits the support of extended family for helping their effort to succeed.
“Me and my wife went through the classes, but my stepdaughter and my (grand)kids didn’t,” he said. “We had to sit down and have a family conversation about the things that could happen. That conversation had to be very frank, and my family didn’t bat an eye. The two kids we had, they have just accepted them immediately.”
Mewborn said it is not the first time that she has seen people who began as volunteers for the department decide to complete foster parent training.
“I think when people actually start getting to know the system, working with the children, volunteering, just seeing how beneficial it is, people want to grow more in the area,” she said. “Some of them do become licensed foster and adoptive parents for us.”
The Davises are open to becoming an adoptive family or continuing as foster parents, depending on the need.
Davis would like to see Toys 4 Fosters become a nonprofit organization that not only provides gifts at Christmas but that maintains a supply so that children can be remembered on their birthdays as well. Although he has never had a chance to see the children receive the gifts, Davis is satisfied to have played a role in trying to help change the story for kids in foster care.
“That means everything to me,” he said.
“Kids need an advocate. They need somebody who’s thinking of them,” Davis said. “I just want to make sure kids have a good Christmas.”