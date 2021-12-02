The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program wrapped up its collection of toys on Thursday but still has many children on the rolls without presents this year.
Organizer Rodney Coles said 29,000 childeren in Pitt County are signed up through the program but the effort fell short of meeting the need. He said the organization is hoping to purchase items needed to fill the lists.
“Normally we have two trucks full of toys that come from the community, but we only got one,” Coles said Thursday. “This is the second year that it has really been a struggle.”
He said monetary donations can be made to the Toys for Tots Foundation at Churches Outreach Network, P.O. Box 31045, Greenville, NC 27833. Monetary donations will be accepted through Dec. 20.
Toys for Tots is volunteer-based and works with the Greenville Housing Authority and other housing agencies, nonprofits and churches to identify families in need. It coordinates with other holiday outreach efforts to ensure gifts are distributed equitably.
“Please help us make this campaign,” Coles said. “We need the help of our community to make this program continue to be successful.”