WINTERVILLE — The town of Winterville held a dedication ceremony over the weekend to celebrate the opening of the first traffic garden in eastern North Carolina at Hillcrest Park.

The bike and pedestrian safety skills project was created in partnership with BikeWalk NC, AARP, Pitt County Parks and Recreation, ECU Health and other community groups. The dedication took place during the 11th annual NC BikeWalk Transportation Summit, a conference at the ECU Heart Institute focused on discussing ways to improve roadway safety.


