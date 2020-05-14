ROCKY MOUNT — Mother’s Day ended tragically for a family as their 9-year-old daughter suffered a broken neck in a two-car collision after church.
The wreck occurred early Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Bethlehem Road and Old Mill Road near Arlington Baptist Church. Witnesses said a crossover SUV ran a stoplight at 65 mph and T-boned the van in which the Bindrim family was traveling.
The Bindrims had just left a special Mother’s Day service held in the parking lot of Mount Hermon Missionary Baptist Church on Bend of the River Road when their vehicle was struck. Anna Joy Bindrim, who just graduated in a virtual ceremony Friday from UNC-Greensboro, was driving her four younger siblings home from church when the collision occurred.
“We all suffered from whiplash and bruises, but we were released from the hospital, all except my youngest sister Miriam. She was air-lifted to Vidant hospital in Greenville,” Bindrim said.
Miriam went though surgery Sunday night to fuse several of her cervical vertebrae. She will have to wear a halo to stabilize her neck for roughly three months, Anna Bindrim said. Doctors won’t know for a while how much movement she will regain.
Miriam remains in the pediatric unit at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Her father is the only one who can visit her for now because of COVID-19 restrictions. However, she was able to FaceTime with her siblings on Monday for a few minutes and seemed alert. Her family is clinging to the hope that offers.
Miriam’s mother, Kay Bindrim, was not aware as of Monday of what her daughter has suffered. Miriam’s mother is at the same hospital where she was airlifted to about six weeks ago. Kay has been in critical condition for a major health concern for those six weeks, and the family has come close to losing her more than once. She is still on a ventilator and is not conscious much of the time, family members say.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, no one in the family has been able to see Kay for most of the time she has been there. The family has only been able to FaceTime with her four times in the past six weeks. The family is asking the hospital to allow her husband to visit her and break the news of what her daughter is facing in another part of the hospital. Kay Bindrim is well-known in homeschooling and education circles in the area. She owns and runs Testing and Educational Services based in Nashville.
The Mount Hermon church congregation has been trying to support the family during this time of crisis. Church members already have been bringing meals to the family for six weeks while the mother has been in the hospital. They are holding an old-fashioned pounding for the family on Wednesday to help gather food and other items to meet other needs.
“We are praying for this family that is going through so much and doing all we can to help out,” said the Rev. Justin Nale. “We are also asking others to pray for the family.”
Church members also have set up a GoFundMe page to help meet the medical and other expenses at https://bit.ly/35RGwp1.