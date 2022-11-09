022322_gdr_county-arp-5.jpg

A crosswalk connects trails across County Home Road between Alice Keene Park and Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum. A new transportation plan is seeking input on roads, paths and other modes of transportation in Pitt County.

 Willow Abbey Mercando/the daily reflector

The N.C. Department of Transportation has two public meetings coming up regarding the Pitt County Comprehensive Transportation Plan, the county announced.

CTPs are long-range multi-model planning documents that identify transportation needs and develop long-term solutions for the next 25 to 30 years. The purpose of these meetings is to provide the public with an opportunity to comment on the draft plan.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.