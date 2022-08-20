The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to hear reports on transportation planning and recreation at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.

Local governments periodically conduct reviews that identify transportation needs in the coming years. Since September 2020, Pitt has been working with the N.C. Department of Transportation, the Greenville Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, and the Mid-East Rural Planning Organization to create the plan that will identify needs and help set transportation goals for the next 25-30 years, according to the board of commissioners’ agenda materials.


