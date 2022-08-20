The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to hear reports on transportation planning and recreation at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
Local governments periodically conduct reviews that identify transportation needs in the coming years. Since September 2020, Pitt has been working with the N.C. Department of Transportation, the Greenville Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, and the Mid-East Rural Planning Organization to create the plan that will identify needs and help set transportation goals for the next 25-30 years, according to the board of commissioners’ agenda materials.
A public input survey conducted in the spring drew slightly under 1,800 participants. Public workshops are planned for later this year, and public hearings will be held in early 2023.
Maps, survey results and other information about the comprehensive transportation plan can be found at www.tinyurl.com/PittCTP.
Recreation plan
Supporters of the Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation program want commissioners to begin discussion with Pitt County Schools officials about the structure of the recreation program, the joint use policy and the community’s increased involvement in recreation activities.
The recreation program was founded more than 40 years ago with the goal of providing recreation services to small towns and unincorporated areas of the county by making school gyms, playgrounds and other recreation areas open to the public when school isn’t in session.
The program expanded over the years and eventually a district park with athletic fields, courts and playground areas was built on county-owned property on County Home Road. A community center also was built for indoor recreation and other activities.
In recent years, community members have lobbied for a recreational site in northern Pitt County, saying school facilities aren’t available because the school system has increased its use of the facilities.
Along with discussions about the joint use policy, program supporters want the county to use American Rescue Plan Act dollars to pay for an updated Comprehensive Recreation and Park Master Plan.
County Engineer Tim Corley is scheduled during Monday’s meeting to report on options for making a community center for recreation, community meetings and other activities available in northern Pitt County.
In other business, the board will recognize the county employee of the month and the Pitt County 10u All Stars Softball Team. Commissioners also will review proposed legislative goals for fiscal year 2023-24.