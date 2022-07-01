High gas prices are not deterring what has been broadcast as the busiest Independence Day weekend since 2000, while authorities are reminding everyone to be mindful of hazards whether it’s on the road, fireworks, barbecues or a day on the water.
According to AAA Carolinas, 1.28 million people will be traveling by car through Monday, an uptick of almost 10,000 over last year. About 95,600 more will take to the skies and 47,763 are expected to travel by bus, train or cruise. Those numbers also are up.
AAA’s gas price tracking website said that gas prices in the North Carolina have continued a steady decline as the global price of oil dropped, but average prices are still hovering around $4.50, $1.61 more than in 2022. The national average for a gallon of regular grade gas has dipped below $5, to $4.85. AAA said that has to do with the U.S. price of oil declining a total of 11 percent during the past two weeks.
Border state prices for regular grade gas sit at $4.37 in South Carolina, $4.67 in Virginia, $4.47 in Tennessee and $4.36 in Georgia.
Diesel drivers in North Carolina can still expect to pay $5.65 a gallon, also up from $3.12 cents last July 4 weekend.
The sheer volume of people on the road means roads will be busiest this afternoon with commuters taking off early from work to blend in with holiday travelers. That’s anticipated to double the travel time compared to a standard trip, and AAA advises road travelers to leave early and have an alternate route in mind in case of congestion.
Stay safe
Jim McArthur, EMS Coordinator for Pitt County Emergency Management, said that the best way to avoid fireworks related injuriesis to attend a professional fireworks show, like the one in Farmville on Sunday and in Greenville and Washington on Monday.
“Fireworks are extremely hazardous,” McArthur said. “Even folks that are experienced have accidents.”
Having a water hose or other means of putting out flames close by is a necessity if people want to set off their own fireworks, McArthur added, and kids and pets need to be monitored closely. Dry conditions have increased fire risk.
Exploding and flying fireworks like the ones available in South Carolina and Tennessee are illegal in North Carolina, Capt. Alfred Everington, deputy fire marshal with Greenville Fire-Rescue, said. Setting them off can result in a misdemeanor criminal charge. He urged people who want to celebrate with a bang to come out to the Town Common.
The fire risk is attached to barbecues and outdoor cooking as well, with McArthur emphasizing that grills should only be used out of doors, not too close to the home and in a well ventilated area to prevent damage from smoke or fumes that could make a relaxing celebration a community tragedy.
Stay sober
On the water, life jackets are the surest way to prevent drowning whether a boat passenger is a strong swimmer or not, McArthur added. He said that one of the biggest risks on the water is one that applies to all the previously mentioned means of celebrating — alcohol.
“Alcohol contributes to the fireworks danger, the grilling danger and the water danger,” McArthur said. “Controlling your consumption of alcohol and inebriating substances (can) keep us from making mistakes and permanent accidents that cause death or serious injuries.”
Keeping people from drinking and boating or driving remains high on the state’s list of priorities this weekend. The State Wildlife Commission is relaunching Operation Dry Water while The Governor’s Highway Safety Program is bringing back Operation Firecracker.
Both of those initiatives are aimed at stopping impaired operation of vehicles and will see checkpoints in all 100 counties and an increased number of staff in road and waterways who organizations guarantee are more than willing to hand out charges in pursuit of keeping the public safe.
State law enforcement urges people who will partake in alcohol to have designated drivers or take advantage of services that will give them a safer ride.