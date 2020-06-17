Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... CONTENTNEA CREEK NEAR HOOKERTON AFFECTING GREENE...LENOIR AND PITT COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES WHEN PEOPLE TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. FLOOD WATERS WILL WEAKEN THE BANKS MAKING THEM DANGEROUS. A FOLLOWUP PRODUCT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE A LITTLE LATER. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE CONTENTNEA CREEK NEAR HOOKERTON. * FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT11 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 11.7 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 14.3 FEET BY SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 13.0 FEET...MINOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO CREEK CAN BE EXPECTED. SEVERAL HOMES THREATENED BY WATER IN NORTHWEST GREENE COUNTY NEAR HWY 58. &&