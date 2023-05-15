A Monday morning fire at a Greenville apartment complex caused severe damage to a building, displaced residents, killed pets and saw a fire fighter and civilian transported to ECU Health Medical Center.

A 911 call about a fire in the Treybrooke Apartments 500 block was received at 8:53 a.m. according to Jessica Blackwell, public information officer for Greenville Fire-Rescue. About 40 firefighters from GFR and Red Oak Volunteer Fire Department were on scene to fight the blaze, she said.


