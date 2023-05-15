A fire fighter moves a motorized scooter from the building which caught fire after the blaze was under control. A spokeswoman for Greenville Fire-Rescue said that personnel were able to reunite some residents with pets following the fire. Two people, a fire fighter and a civilian, were transported to ECU Health for evaluation.
Smoke rises from a building in the 500 block of Treybrooke Circle on Monday. A fire just before 9 a.m. impacted all 24 units in the building, killed pets and led to severe damage.
Fire fighters and staff huddle up to discuss operations after the fire was under control.
A Monday morning fire at a Greenville apartment complex caused severe damage to a building, displaced residents, killed pets and saw a fire fighter and civilian transported to ECU Health Medical Center.
A 911 call about a fire in the Treybrooke Apartments 500 block was received at 8:53 a.m. according to Jessica Blackwell, public information officer for Greenville Fire-Rescue. About 40 firefighters from GFR and Red Oak Volunteer Fire Department were on scene to fight the blaze, she said.
The fire appeared to have started on the third floor, and about 11:30 a.m. personnel were continuing to spray water and enter the building.
Twenty-four units in all were damaged by fire, water or smoke, Blackwell said. The reason the firefighter and civilian were transported was unknown to her at the time of reporting.
By 11:52 a.m. personnel had the fire under control and were in the "overhaul" process to check for hot spots prior to an investigation taking place. Part of the building's roof was burned through.
Firefighters managed to save numerous pets in the building and reunite them with their owners, Blackwell said. Pets of other residents died in the fire and several more were unaccounted for; Animal Protective Services on scene casing the area for any sign of the lost animals.
Megan Andrews, a graduate student at East Carolina University, said she was in class at the university's Health Sciences Campus across the road from the complex's main entrance when an announcement was made that "Treybrooke was on fire," she said.
She biked home, having heard that the fire was in the 500 block. She was relieved to find her residence was unaffected.
Andrews said the roof at the building that caught fire had been under construction for the past three weeks or so. Blackwell said that would be part of the department's investigation.
The American Red Cross was on scene to provide aid to residents.
The apartment complex could not be reached for comment at the time this report was published. This is a developing story.