Triangle Tire

Triangle Tyre has discontinued its project at the Kingsboro Business Park

 GARRY E. HODGES/SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAM

A Chinese tire maker expected to bring 800 or more jobs to Edgecombe County has discontinued its project at large industrial site and conveyed the 400-acre property back to the county.

Triangle Tyre notified the Carolinas Gateway Partnership and Edgecombe County that it would not pursue plans to build two large plants at the Kingsboro Road mega site, Partnership CEO Norris Tolson announced Monday.

The company told local officials the decision was made due to a number of complex business issues leading the company to concentrate on its business needs in China.

It officially reconveyed the 400-acre site to Edgecombe County on May 13. It gave permission to the partnership to begin marketing the site to prior to the announcement.

The site already has attracted multiple potential projects, and discussions are proceeding with other companies interested in locating there, Tolson said. 


The Chinese manufacturer announced in December 2017 it would build a $580 million facility at the site that would eventually will employ 800 people and produce six million tires a year.

Due to extensive site preparation completed in anticipation of the Triangle Tyre project, it is in an advanced state of readiness for a new project, partnership officials said. 

This makes the Kingsboro site immensely valuable to Edgecombe County and to potential businesses in the current business development climate across the Southeastern United States and especially in North Carolina.

“Though we certainly had hoped that Triangle Tyre would build in Edgecombe County, we understand their decision. We’re very excited for the new opportunities before us to create jobs at Kingsboro,” Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners Chairman Leonard Wiggins said in the release.

Tolson said he urged Triangle representatives to keep Edgecombe County and North Carolina in mind for future opportunities. 