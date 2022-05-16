THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
228 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA
BEAUFORT CRAVEN DARE
DUPLIN GREENE HYDE
JONES LENOIR MARTIN
ONSLOW PAMLICO PITT
TYRRELL WASHINGTON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARAPAHOE, AURORA, BATH, BAYBORO,
BELHAVEN, BETHEL, BEULAVILLE, BUXTON, CHOCOWINITY, COLUMBIA,
COVE CITY, CRESWELL, ENGELHARD, FAIRFIELD, FAISON, FARMVILLE,
GREENVILLE, GRIFTON, GRIMESLAND, GUM NECK, HAVELOCK, HOOKERTON,
JACKSONVILLE, JAMESVILLE, KENANSVILLE, KINSTON, KITTY HAWK,
LA GRANGE, MANTEO, MAYSVILLE, NAGS HEAD, NEW BERN,
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, OAK CITY, OCRACOKE, ORIENTAL, PINK HILL,
PLYMOUTH, POLLOCKSVILLE, RICHLANDS, ROBERSONVILLE, RODANTHE,
ROPER, SCRANTON, SNOW HILL, STUMPY POINT, SWANQUARTER, SWANSBORO,
TRENTON, VANCEBORO, VANDEMERE, WALLACE, WALSTONBURG, WARSAW,
WASHINGTON, AND WILLIAMSTON.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones,
Greene, Lenoir, northwestern Craven and southwestern Pitt Counties
through 815 PM EDT...
At 717 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Goldsboro, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Greenville, Kinston, Winterville, Ayden, Farmville, La Grange,
Grifton, Phillips Crossroads, Snow Hill, Bell Arthur, Fort Barnwell,
Dawson, Graingers, Institute, Jason, Maury, Ormondsville, Roundtree,
Wyse Fork and Lizzie.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for
eastern North Carolina.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Triangle Tyre has discontinued its project at the Kingsboro Business Park
A Chinese tire maker expected to bring 800 or more jobs to Edgecombe County has discontinued its project at large industrial site and conveyed the 400-acre property back to the county.
Triangle Tyre notified the Carolinas Gateway Partnership and Edgecombe County that it would not pursue plans to build two large plants at the Kingsboro Road mega site, Partnership CEO Norris Tolson announced Monday.
The company told local officials the decision was made due to a number of complex business issues leading the company to concentrate on its business needs in China.
It officially reconveyed the 400-acre site to Edgecombe County on May 13. It gave permission to the partnership to begin marketing the site to prior to the announcement.
The site already has attracted multiple potential projects, and discussions are proceeding with other companies interested in locating there, Tolson said.
The Chinese manufacturer announced in December 2017 it would build a $580 million facility at the site that would eventually will employ 800 people and produce six million tires a year.
Due to extensive site preparation completed in anticipation of the Triangle Tyre project, it is in an advanced state of readiness for a new project, partnership officials said.
This makes the Kingsboro site immensely valuable to Edgecombe County and to potential businesses in the current business development climate across the Southeastern United States and especially in North Carolina.
“Though we certainly had hoped that Triangle Tyre would build in Edgecombe County, we understand their decision. We’re very excited for the new opportunities before us to create jobs at Kingsboro,” Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners Chairman Leonard Wiggins said in the release.
Tolson said he urged Triangle representatives to keep Edgecombe County and North Carolina in mind for future opportunities.