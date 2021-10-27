Whatever your political leaning, can’t we all agree that we should never speak ill of the dead? This lesson, which decent folks learned at young ages, was not learned by Donald John Trump. Who knows why? He’s at it again following the death of Gen. Colin Powell, an American who loved and served our nation, not himself, as a soldier in South Vietnam and at the highest levels of government.
I say again because before he was elected, Trump said Sen. John McCain, a true American hero who gave our nation so much, was not a war hero because Trump liked people who weren’t shot down. This came from a person (I can’t call him a “man”) who received four — or was it five — student deferments and one medical deferment (if my memory serves me correctly) from Vietnam during the time U.S. Naval Academy graduate McCain was flying, being shot down, and then imprisoned for over five years.
Trump was probably playing golf. One wonders if he had trouble with his game because of those poor feet that kept him from serving something other than himself. And then, when the senator died, Trump was, again, very disrespectful to the memory of McCain, probably because McCain gave a thumbs-down to overturning Obamacare. Better not cross Trump! His wrath follows those against him to their grave, if you can believe that.
I’m old enough to remember Sen. Joe McCarthy and his “hunt” for communists in our government. When the senator was ruining the lives of folks without cause, a man named Welch said to McCarthy, “Sir, have you no sense of decency?” Well, Donald John Trump, in my humble opinion you do not have a sense of decency. I would not want to have you in my foxhole.
Dallas Clark
Greenville