About 200 women, and a lot of men, gathered at the Greenville Convention Center on Wednesday to hear from Lara Trump why women should support her father-in-law’s bid for a second term as U.S. president.
Trump, a Wilmington native and NC State grad, rolled into town as the headliner on the Women for Trump Bus Tour. Along with a team of campaign boosters, she promoted the president’s promises to deliver a strong economy, a pro-life Supreme Court and an end to illegal immigration.
“Ladies, they say we don’t support Donald Trump ... please,” Trump said to the audience, which shouted their devotion to the Republican commander and chief.
The campaign adviser who is married to Trump’s son, Eric, led a 40-minute question and answer session with a panel that included National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley and political activists and bloggers Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, aka Diamond and Silk, members of the Black Voices for the Trump Advisory Board.
Members of the audience, who sat mostly unmasked in chairs spaced 6 feet apart in an outdoor venue created behind the convention center, asked questions on a variety of topics. The event was exempted from state limits on gathering sizes.
Trump at the urging of one supporter addressed what she perceived were the dangers of mail-in voting. Trump said there is no way to know who fills out the ballot. ”What the Democrats have tried to do is they want to send out millions of ballots out all across this country, they’re sending them to dead cats that have been gone for 12 years, I mean anybody and everybody,” she said.
Another supporter asked what was being done to address illegal cross-border adoptions. Gidley said human trafficking is a multi-billion dollar industry.
“One of the things that really pushed the president to even talk about border security was that main issue,” Gidley said.
Women like Stacey Marsh, 40, an independent contractor from Greenville, said they came out to the event because Donald Trump represents their beliefs better than the leaders in the Democratic party, especially emerging voices on the far left like U.S. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.
Marsh said she works in construction, and illegal immigration has affected her life. “In 2016 he promised to reduce immigration if not stop it, and that has been a big deal for me, and I’ve noticed the difference in me getting more work. Especially as a woman it’s hard for me to get work in a construction field,” Marsh said.
Trump will deliver an economy and run a government that supports her way of life, she said. “They (women) want to take care of their families, they want to feel secure in their homes and in their jobs,” Marsh said.
Supporter Patricia Garrison, 62, said Trump has helped build a strong economy and protects the 1st Amendment. She said women should support Trump because they want the same thing as men: jobs, security and a country their children can grow up in where everyone respects one another.
She said Trump has helped women by employing them within the White House and in his business, along with efforts to stop sex trafficking.
“I think one of the greatest things he’s done for women is the economy,” Garrison said. “His business employs more women than any other large company in the country.”
Some women do not support Trump, however. The Democratic Party released a statement ahead of Wednesday’s tour that criticized the president for “endless attacks on women’s health, his failure to protect women-owned small businesses from the coronavirus recession (and) his demeaning language.”
“Donald Trump has shown North Carolina women that he does not have our best interests at heart,” said the statement from North Carolina Democratic Party Executive Director Meredith Cuomo. “No bus tour or campaign stop can change his horrendous record on women’s issues.”
Local Democrats concurred, arguing the Trump administration does not support guarantees of equal pay for equal work, has threatened Title IX sexual assault protections and has attacked Planned Parenthood, which offers health care to low-income women.
“I believe that women should have the ability to make choices with their doctors about their own bodies and the government should not have a role in that, Donald Trump does not believe that,” Pitt County Democratic Party Secretary Ann Watson said.
“I believe that everyone should have access to quality health care and that just because you’re poor or had a pre-existing condition or some other factor should not mean a death sentence for you because you cannot access health care, Donald Trump does not believe that. He is fighting the ACA in courts as we speak and so many people will be knocked off health care if they are successful,” she said.
Topics at Wednesday’s rally ranged from women’s issues to Trump campaign standards, including criticizing Democratic Speaker of the U.S. House Nancy Pelosi and the dying wish of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
Lara Trump said Democrats are trying to stop Republicans from filling Ginsberg’s seat before the Nov. 3 election.
“So why would we in an election year, where it’s possible that this election ends up in the Supreme Court’s hands, not have a ninth justice sitting on the Supreme Court,” she said.
Hardaway said Democrats have held up Ginsburg’s wish that her replacement not be confirmed until after the election, but she said that’s not in the Constitution.
Gidley said Trump nominating a new justice is in the constitution, and Trump would be violating the constitution if he didn’t.
“There’s not a dying wish clause in the constitution,” Gidley said.
Lara Trump vowed that Republicans would take back the House on Nov. 3. Then she mocked the anger of Democrats when she made an impression of a child throwing a tantrum, which Gidley said looked like Pelosi.
“We’ve got to vote red all the way down the ticket because Nancy needs to go back home to San Francisco,” Trump said. “She’s got a lot of needles and syringes to clean up, she needs to get her hair blown out and eat some ice cream.”
Trump said her father-in-law is working to keep Social Security intact and will be working on it in his second term. He has turned around the Veterans Administration by firing those who were not performing well, she said.
“That’s what happens when you put a businessman in the White House, ladies and gentleman,” Trump said, “a man that has signed the front of a check his whole life, not the back of a check. He understands how things should run and he understands when somebody isn’t performing or doing their job. Guess what you do? You say ‘You’re fired.’”