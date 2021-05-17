The N.C. GOP announced today the former President Donald Trump will headline its state convention in Greenville during a dinner on June 5.
Trump will speak at the convention dinner at 6 p.m. at Greenville Convention Center. The dinner will be close to the news media, the party said. Further details about it are forthcoming, it said.
The convention opens with a welcome reception June 3 and also will feature a speech from North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. Several state and local party leaders also are on the agenda, including U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville, former Lt. Gov. Dan Forrest and current Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.
“President Trump won North Carolina in 2016 by promising to put America First, and he won North Carolina in 2020 by keeping that promise," NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley said in the announcement.
"President Trump delivered real results for North Carolina by rebuilding the military, standing strong against China, and unleashing the American Economy. We are honored to welcome President Trump to our convention as the Republican Party launches our campaign to retake Congress and the Senate in the 2022 midterms.”
Trump defeated President Joe Biden in November's statewide voting with 49.93 percent of the vote to Biden's 48.59 percent. Biden carried Pitt County with 53.96 to Trump's 44.51 percent. Biden won nationally with 51.3 percent of the vote to Trump's 46.9 percent and 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232.
The NCGOP had scheduled its 2020 convention in Greenville but the event was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's gathering will officially convene at 2 p.m. on June 4 to adopt the NCGOP plan of organization, party platform and resolutions, elect a state party chair and vice-chair and carry out other actions.
The event will coincide with Pitt County school graduations, slated for June 4-5 at Minges Coliseum.