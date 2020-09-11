Recruiting students during the COVID era was among the items discussed by the East Carolina University Board of Trustees during a series of committee meetings on Thursday, one day before the university’s first in-person campus tours began.
The meetings were plagued by technical issues that at times made them hard to follow.
Trustees met in ECU’s Main Campus Ballroom to provide COVID-mandated social distancing, and some speakers called in remotely. The meeting was live-streamed, but viewers had difficulty hearing those who called in and even some trustees said they had difficulty hearing callers. The sound was clearer over a phone link.
Director for Undergraduate Admissions Stephanie Whaley said ECU is still using many of its traditional recruiting methods but most recruiting has to be done virutally. Whaley said ECU’s goal is to provide a better virtual experience than its competitors.
This year, ECU’s fall open house will be held virtually. Students will be able to talk with faculty, students and staff through the virtual fair, she said. ECU is still visiting high schools and community colleges but representatives are making the visits via WebEx and Zoom, she said.
More print publications will be mailed this year than in previous years, Whaley said. Postcards are being mailed to 100,000 prospective students and a financial aid brochure was mailed to nearly 100,000 high school seniors in August. She said ECU’s goal is to increase new freshman enrollment by at least 2% and new transfer enrollment by 1% for fall 2021.
ECU is one of the only schools in the UNC System that will be offering in-person tours this fall, Whaley said. Safety protocols are in place and the tours will have 10 or fewer people. The tours begin today at 10 a.m. Self-guided tours have been offered since July, which have been popular, she said.
“This personalized, truly on-campus experience should give us a competitive edge in the 2021 cycle,” Whaley said.
Whaley presented a survey from Niche that showed concerns regarding college among the students ECU is trying to recruit. The survey said 33% of students are looking at schools closer to home, 100% are concerned about paying for college and 68% are relying on the internet for the college search process.
Many students were unable to take the SAT or the ACT this year because testing centers were closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The UNC System granted all universities the ability to waive the standardized test score requirement for one year.
“UNC System schools are not going test-optional, rather the system is allowing us to adjust our admissions requirements to meet the unique needs of students graduating in 2021,” Whaley said.
Health sciences
Brody School of Medicine Dean Mark Stacy said said 11 faculty and 16 staff from the health sciences division have contracted COVID-19, but no cases have been transmitted due to the use of personal protective equipment.
Stacy said public health is looked at as a mission for Brody, and the medical school is looking to set up a school of rural public health in 2021.
“We are looking for faculty to partner basic science and clinical research to look at lung damage associated with COVID-19 and we believe we’re in an ideal place to look at that,” Stacy said.
For example, many people in eastern North Carolina vape, which increases the risk for COVID-19 transmission, he said, because those who vape often share devices.
“Our region is really impacted by social determinants of health from diet and exercise, occupational exposures to chemicals and these are important areas of research for us,” Stacy said.
Finance and facilities
Vice Chancellor Administration and Finance Sara Thorndike said tuition revenue is strong. She said ECU officials don’t think he university will face the $5 million loss it had last year.
Auxiliary areas are working on expense reduction plans, she said. Auxiliary services outside of housing and dining include parking, athletics and the student store.