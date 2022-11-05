East Carolina University’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved a site for the new medical school building, along with proposed tuition increases for students who will use it.
The new medical education building, a planned multi-story 260,000-square-foot structure, will be built in what is now a parking lot northeast of the existing building. The site was selected so the two structures can be linked, making it easier for student faculty to work collaboratively, William Bagnell, associate vice chancellor for campus operations, said during an earlier meeting. A 500-car parking deck will be built west of the existing building, and a utilities plant will be west of the family medicine building.
The General Assembly budgeted $215 million for the project.
Proposed tuition increases, which require approval from the University of North Carolina Board of Governors, would affect the Brody School of Medicine, the dental school, the graduate degree programs in the College of Nursing and the Physician Assistant Studies program.
“Earning a degree or credential is an investment, a personal investment, a family investment and thankfully it is a lifelong investment that pays great dividends,” said Chancellor Philip Rogers. “We also have a responsibility to be thoughtful about the financial burdens that are the reality for many of our students and their families. We’ve been quite intentional and deliberate in our approach to bring fee and program specific tuition proposals that count towards those goals.”
The increase were recommended for approval Thursday but the trustee’s budget and finance committee. The medical school tuition will increase by $2,000 to $22,252. Dental school tuition will increase $1,500 to $31,444. The increase in the College of Nursing’s tuition differential for its advanced degree programs is $450, increasing to $2,700. The increase in the Physician Assistant Studies’ tuition differential is $3,937, raising it to $7,222.
The board also unanimously approved recommended fee increases to offset rising labor and fuel costs. These include a $20 increase in the university’s recreation and wellness fee, raising it to $291, and a $20 increase in the transit fee, raising it to $178. In addition to the two increases, there would be a $4 reduction in the fee for off-campus services. A dental materials fee, paid only by dental school students, was increased $75 to $150. All three fee increases have to be approved by the UNC Board of Governors.
The trustees also approved a 4% increase in the prices for the university’s dining services. The dining fee decision rests with the trustees.
Out-of-state enrollment
The UNC Board of Governors is discussing an expansion of the cap on out-of-state enrollment, Rogers reported. The discussion started last month but no decision was made. He expects it will be discussed when the board holds its Nov. 16-17 meeting at ECU.
Currently, the UNC System caps out-of-state enrollment on first-time freshmen at 18 percent. It’s proposed that the cap be raised to 25 percent for ECU, UNC-Asheville, UNC-Greensboro, UNC-Pembroke and Western Carolina University, Rogers said. ECU’s out-of-state enrollment for the current fall semester reached 17 percent or nearly 644 of the 3,788 freshmen. Rogers said that was a 10 percent increase over last year’s fall enrollment.
The total cost for attendance for North Carolina students is $23,813 for the 2022-23 school year; out-of-state students pay $40,090. ECU’s out-of-state tuition is less expensive than the tuition of many universities along the Mid-Atlantic region, which is why residents from New York and Massachusetts have selected ECU, Rogers said.
Rogers said he was “clear and vocal” in his support for increasing the cap on out-of-state enrollment when he appeared before the board of governors.
There is an economic development incentive in bringing more out-of-state students to ECU, Rogers said. Data shows about one-third of out-of-state students remain in the state after graduation, he said. ECU’s efforts to develop a school to work pipeline, with a focus on the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, means those students will want to remain in Greenville, Rogers said.
Additional construction
Also at its Friday meeting, the board approved construction managers for the medical school building and two building renovation projects.
The second phase of the Mendenhall renovation will allow university admissions and the graduate school offices to be relocated to the building. The university has allocated $10 million for the project, which includes updates to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and modifying the center staircase to meet fire safety requirements.
A $30 million Howell building project will be conducted in multiple phases because of ongoing classes and research. It will involve repairs and improvements to multiple systems to meet safety, accessibility, code compliance and abatement. Howell and Mendenhall are on Main Campus; Mendenhall had been the student center prior to the opening of the Main Campus Student Center.
For Mendenhall, Bordeaux Construction Co. was selected as the construction manager at risk, overseeing the project from design to completion and delivering it at a guaranteed price that is set before construction bids are sought. For the medical school, a joint venture between TA Loving Co., Barnhill Contracting and Metcon will serve as construction managers at risk. Muter Construction was selected as the construction manager at risk for the Howell Science Building South renovations.