East Carolina University’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved a site for the new medical school building, along with proposed tuition increases for students who will use it.

The new medical education building, a planned multi-story 260,000-square-foot structure, will be built in what is now a parking lot northeast of the existing building. The site was selected so the two structures can be linked, making it easier for student faculty to work collaboratively, William Bagnell, associate vice chancellor for campus operations, said during an earlier meeting. A 500-car parking deck will be built west of the existing building, and a utilities plant will be west of the family medicine building.


