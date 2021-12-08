Legislative candidates were allowed to begin filing for the 2022 election on Tuesday, and contested races for two local offices quickly emerged.
Filing for state legislative and U.S. House districts was halted on Monday by a legal challenge over districts approved last month by the state General Assembly.
The order was reversed late Monday and candidates for those seats were allowed to register on Tuesday. The filing period continues through noon on Dec. 17.
Barring further delays, a primary is set for March 8 and the general election for Nov. 8.
Filing Tuesday produced a three-way race for the Republican nomination for the state House District 9 seat, which represents southern Pitt County: candidates include Winterville Town Council member Tony Moore, Timothy Reeder of Ayden and Charles Deroche Vincent of Greenville.
The seat currently is held by Democrat Brian Farkas of Greenville, who announced he intends to seek re-election but had not filed by Tuesday.
Filing on Tuesday also produced a Republican primary for the District 2 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, which includes all of Greene County and sliver of north Pitt County near Bethel.
Candidates include Brent Roberson of Williamston and Brad Murphy of Macon. Republicans Sandy Smith of Greenville and Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson also have announced they intend to run.
District 2 is a redrawn district that include many of the counties currently in District 1, represented by G.K. Butterfield of Wilson. Butterfield is not seeking re-election.
State Sen. Don Davis, a Greenville resident and former Snow Hill mayor, is among several Democrats who have announced their intention to run for the seat.
Davis' current state Senate District 5 consists of Pitt and Greene counties. The district was redrawn to include Pitt and Edgecombe counties. No one had filed for that seat as of Tuesday.
Faye Hardy Bordeaux, a Democrat, filed on Monday for the District 4 seat on the Pitt County Board of Commissioners currently held by Democrat Alex Albright of Fountain. A native of Pitt County and Greenville-based mental health counselor and businesswoman, Bordeaux said Tuesday she believes she can be of great service to the county.
She said she will advocate for positive and appropriate economic growth, the school system and addressing mental health, substance abuse and gun violence problems.
“I want to serve. I’ve always served all my adult life as a social worker, and I want to continue serving through elected service, where I can help develop, create and implement policy," she said. "I want to serve in that capacity. I think I would be very good at it.”
Also on Tuesday, Sandy Moyer filed for the Pitt CountyBoard of Education District 7 seat. School board seats are nonpartisan and will not be included in the primary. Faris Dixon also filed to seek re-election as Pitt County District Attorney.
Three sitting judges in Pitt County on Tuesday also filed to seek re-election to their posts: Republican District Court judges Lee Teague and Daniel Hines Entzminger and Democratic Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount.
An election for the Greenville City Council also will be held on March 8. Filing for that race runs from Jan. 3-7. A contested race for sheriff in Greene County emerged during the first days of filing for the 2022 election.