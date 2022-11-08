At least two familiar faces will continue to serve on the Pitt County Board of Education after the only incumbents on the ballot won re-election Tuesday from a contested field.

District 1 representative Tracy Everette-Lenz and District 2 representative Amy Cole, both elected to second terms on the board in complete but unofficial totals, will be joined by newcomers Jennifer Hodgson in District 5 and Kelly Weaver in District 7, who took open seats on the board.


