A Pitt County EMS driver and another motorist were injured following a wreck Monday morning in Greenville.

The incident took place just before noon on East Fire Tower Road at Charles Boulevard. The EMS vehicle was heading south on Charles in response to a call for service when a white Jeep traveling east on Fire Tower collided with it.

The Greenville Police Department said that the driver of the Jeep had a green light and that the EMS vehicle failed to properly clear the intersection before proceeding.

The driver of the EMS vehicle will be cited for an unsafe movement violation.

Both drivers were transported for non-life-threatening injuries a spokesperson for the department said.

