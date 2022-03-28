...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Two injured after Greenville crash involving EMS vehicle
A Pitt County EMS driver and another motorist were injured following a wreck Monday morning in Greenville.
The incident took place just before noon on East Fire Tower Road at Charles Boulevard. The EMS vehicle was heading south on Charles in response to a call for service when a white Jeep traveling east on Fire Tower collided with it.
The Greenville Police Department said that the driver of the Jeep had a green light and that the EMS vehicle failed to properly clear the intersection before proceeding.
The driver of the EMS vehicle will be cited for an unsafe movement violation.
Both drivers were transported for non-life-threatening injuries a spokesperson for the department said.