...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A man was shot and another person was injured during a dispute also involving a bat east of Farmville early Friday morning, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
A report from the agency said the incident happened about 5:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of Stantonsburg Road. That area is between Farmville and Bell Arthur near the intersection of Stantonsurg and Oakley Lane.
A person who lived at the address suffered a major injury from a rifle and was transported to the hospital by private vehicle, according to a spokesman for the agency.
The spokesman said that the other person involved in the dispute was transported to the hospital by EMS. The rifle and a ball bat were weapons used in the dispute.
The investigation is ongoing and immediate details are limited were limited. The two people are known to each other, the spokesman said. The condition and names of those involved were not available. The case is active.