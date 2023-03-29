The Pitt County Board of Health has appointed two individuals to lead public health following the departure of Dr. John Silvernail.
Teresa Ellen will service as the interim agency director and Dr. Chelley Alexander as the interim medical director. Both will begin April 10.
Silvernail submitted a letter of resignation to Board of Health Chairman Dr. Herbert Garrison on March. 15. In the letter, Silvernail said, "After nearly three years of nonstop response to the COVID-19 Pandemic I find myself physically and mentally exhausted and believe it is time to move on to other activities." Silvernail's resignation is effective April 10.
"The Board of Health is very grateful to Dr. Silvernail for his capable leadership of the Health Department, especially during the height of the Covid pandemic," Garrison said. "We welcome Teresa Ellen as our interim health director, who is extremely experienced in public health leadership, and look forward to working with her as we search for a permanent health director."
Ellen’s public health experience includes serving as deputy public health director in Craven County and as Wilson County’s public health director, where she retired in January.
Alexander is the chairwoman of family medicine at ECU Health and previously served in this capacity during the transition between Dr. John Morrow and Silvernail.
“I am pleased that as a result of these appointments by the Board of Health, there will be no disruption in services to the public during the transition,” Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher said.