BETHEL — A fire in northern Pitt County killed two people early Friday morning, the Pitt County Fire Marshal's Office reports.
Fire Marshal Jay Morris said a call was received at 3:13 a.m. for the residence at 322 U.S. 64-Alt. Crews from Bethel, Stokes, Staton House and Belvoir volunteer fire departments responded to the area, which is just east of Bethel near the Thrifty Mart and Blount Fertilizer Co.
The two adults killed were in their sleeping area, Morris said, and had mobility issues. A third managed to escape the fire without injury.
An electric wheelchair damaged by flames was sitting at the rear of the home, away from the road after noon on Friday. That part of the residence, which Morris said contained bedrooms, sustained the most visible external damage.
A cause of the fire was not determined, but Morris said all signs point to it being accidental. The home also sustained significant smoke damage and is likely a total loss.
A positive identification of the victims will be released pending an autopsy, which typically takes three to four days, Morris said.
Morris praised crews from the responding fire departments, who he said made a quick response to the area and did "a heck of a job" confining the blaze within an estimated 15-20 minutes. He also reiterated that "working smoke detectors save lives."
"The circumstances with this one, they just couldn't get out," Morris said.