Fueling up has become a bit more convenient in Greenville.
Two major chains, Sheetz and Family Fare, recently opened new stores in the city.
The new Sheetz at 701 Moye Blvd. is directly across from Vidant Health and opened on Aug. 6. It sits in the former location of the East Carolina Inn, which was razed to make way for the station.
The proximity to the hospital is a convenience to visitors to the hospital, as well as those who work there, visitors said.
Conesh Walston, a labor and delivery nurse for 23 years at the hospital said the location of the store is what draws her. She said she stops by the new Sheetz daily.
“I’m so happy they are open,” she said. “It is so convenient. I stop here every morning on my way into work. I used to have to go out of my way, now it is right on my way. I love it. I get gas, food, and coffee. I just love it.”
For Bernice and R.W. Gorum Sr., visiting from Goldsboro, the gas station’s location is conveniently close to the Greenville VA Health Care Center, located at 401 Moye Blvd., which R.W. said he visits about twice a month.
“This is an excellent location,” said Gorum Sr. “And so far, there is less traffic.”
In addition to convenience, Sheetz is making the health safety of those who walk though its doors is top priority, the company said a news release.
“As a result of this current pandemic, Sheetz is encouraging social distancing throughout all of its locations, requiring all employees to wear masks, conducting employee wellness checks before every shift and has implemented enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines, door handles and more,” the release said.
The new Sheetz is one of 602 locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.
The new BP Family Fare at the corner of 14th Street and Greenville Boulevard, opened Aug. 20. The store and gas station replaced a smaller BP at the location that was closed and torn down over the last year.
John Phillips, business consultant for Family Fare Convenience Stores, said the stores are franchises and they are all locally owned and operated.
The Greenville location was the 100th location for the 100 Family Fare stores across eastern North Carolina and Southeast Virginia.
“Family Fare is honored and proud to be a newcomer in the Greenville area, and we look forward to serving and being a part of this community,” Phillips said. “Some of the things that set us apart from the competition is our commitment to provide great products and service in a clean, safe and friendly environment. We want to be [customers’] favorite convenience store. We are fast, friendly, fair, attentive, clean, reliable and easy to do business with.”
Store manager Moshiur Rahman said the new store has 16 gas pumps, four with diesel.
He said business was slowly picking up as customers realized they are now open for business.
Heather Fitzhugh was filling her tank last week at the new store. She is from Ahoskie, but said she spends much of her time in Greenville.
“For the last fours years, I come every chance I get,” she said, laughing. Her 21-year-old daughter is a senior at East Carolina University this semester and lives in an apartment not far from the new Family Fare.
“I like using my BP card — normally I would have to drive across town to get to the BP, so, this is great,” Fitzhugh said.
“Now, when I come visit her, instead of having to drive all the way down Charles Boulevard, I can just come right here. The location is convenient for her as well.”
Terry Robinson prefers using BP gas.
“Its all I’ve been using since I’ve been driving,” he said. “The price is real good.”
Last week he was filling up his car after picking up his niece, Arianna Wright, who lives near the Family Fare — also a student at ECU.
Robinson is happy to see a BP close to where his niece lives.
Wright agreed.
“There are really not that many BPs on this side of town. BP is all we use. Anything else burns too quick,” she said.