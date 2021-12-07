The two most recently elected members of the Board of Education were selected as chairman and vice chairman of the board on Monday.
James E. Tripp Jr., who represents District 3, was elected chair, and District 4 representative Don Rhodes was elected vice chair in a divided vote. The two, who were elected in November 2020, are serving their first term on the board. They replace Chairwoman Melinda Fagundus, who represents District 8, and Vice Chairwoman Tracy Everette-Lenz, who represents District 1.
Everette-Lenz nominated Tripp to lead the nine-member board, saying she did not feel that her professional obligations would allow her the time required to serve as chairwoman. She is a school psychologist in a neighboring county.
District 9 representative Benjie Forrest nominated Everette-Lenz to serve a second term as vice chair, but she declined. Forrest also nominated District 2 representative Amy Cole to chair the board, but she declined to serve. Forrest and District 6 representative Worth Forbes voted against Tripp and Rhodes. However, both Forrest and Forbes congratulated the new chairman and vice chairman during their closing comments.
Tripp is pastor of Holly Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church, and Rhodes is a retired educator and businessman. Their terms expire in 2024.