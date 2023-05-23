...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Two Sunday morning shootings left a teenager in critical condition and a man injured. Police said the shootings are unrelated.
Greenville police detectives have developed leads, and the two investigations are continuing, according to a police department news release.
The injured 16-year-old was discovered by police after the department received a Shotspotter alert in the 1700 block of West Conley Street at 12:47 a.m. on Sunday. The teen was outside with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to ECU Health Medical Center and was listed in critical condition Sunday afternoon.
On Monday a spokeswoman for the department said the teen's condition had improved slightly and that he is now listed in serious condition.
The news release said at least one residence in the area was struck by gunfire but none of its occupants reported any injuries.
At 3:17 a.m., police received another Shotspotter alert on West Third Street near South Woodlawn Avenue. Shell casings were recovered from the scene. A short time later a 25-year-old male went to ECU Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Anyone with any information about the two incidents can call the Greenville Police Department at 329-4300 or CrimeStoppers at 758-7777.
Crime Stoppers offers reward money for information that leads to an arrest. The information can be provided anonymously.