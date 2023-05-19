Two Pitt County seniors have been named among 40 students selected as Park Scholars at North Carolina State University.

South Central High School’s Kyle Morrison Thomson and J.H. Rose High School’s Kinsley Tate White are part of the 28th class of Park Scholars. The 2027 class includes students from 13 U.S. states and 14 North Carolina counties as well as a recipient from Italy.

