...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Two Pitt County seniors have been named among 40 students selected as Park Scholars at North Carolina State University.
South Central High School’s Kyle Morrison Thomson and J.H. Rose High School’s Kinsley Tate White are part of the 28th class of Park Scholars. The 2027 class includes students from 13 U.S. states and 14 North Carolina counties as well as a recipient from Italy.
Kyle, son of Keith and Deborah Thomson of Winterville, is captain of the Pitt Pirates Robotics Team. He attended Summer Ventures in Science and Mathematics at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Kyle plans to major in computer science.
Kinsley Tate, daughter of Eddie and Melanie White of Greenville, founded the Virtual Peer Tutoring Center at her school. She is dual enrolled at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics and serves as president and founder of Getting Involved by Volunteering (GIV). She also has her private pilot license, leads a music program at Third Street Education Center, and serves at Unity Church as a youth team intern along with leading the youth praise and worship team. She plans to double major in business administration and psychology with a minor in biological sciences.
The Park Scholarships program is based on accomplishments and potential in scholarship, leadership, service and character. The program provides a four-year scholarship valued at approximately $117,000 for in-state students and approximately $215,000 for out-of-state students.
The newest class of scholars was selected from a pool of more than 3,400 applicants, the most applications the university has ever received. The Class of 2027 will join a network of 160 students on campus and almost 1,100 Park alumni around the world.”
The Park Scholarships program is named for the late Roy H. Park, an NC State alumnus who created the charitable Park Foundation which is dedicated to education, media and the environment. The Park Foundation has committed nearly $150 million to support the scholarship since launching it with an initial grant in 1996.