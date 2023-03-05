Farmville Central High School student Haleigh Long has been named Distinguished Young Woman of Pitt County, and Arendell Parrott Academy student Haynes Lewis has been selected Distinguished Young Woman of Greenville.

Each of the teens received a $4,000 scholarship award at the annual program, held Saturday at D.H. Conley High School. Both will represent the area at the state program to be held in early 2024.


