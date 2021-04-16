A fire that displaced students at an East Carolina University residence hall Friday was determined to be accidentally caused by a lighter.
According to the ECU Police Department, officers responded to a fire alarm in Tyler Residence Hall about 4:30 a.m. where they found a small fire in a student’s room on the fifth floor.
The officers were able to suppress the fire until Greenville Fire-Rescue units responded and extinguished it, the release said. An officer was taken to Vidant Medical Center but no students were injured.
The officer was released around 9 a.m. and sent home so she could rest, according to Captain Chris Sutton with the ECU Police Department.
Jacob Agustin, a Tyler resident, said later Friday morning that there was water damage on other floors of the building.
“I woke up from the alarms and was outside for 20, 30 minutes,” Agustin said. “Apparently there’s water damage on some of the floors, mainly the fifth floor. I’m on the third floor where we got a little bit of water damage. The fourth floor took a big hit, even with it being on the right (west) side of the building, and I’m on the left (east).”
The release from ECU confirmed water and smoke had damaged the surrounding area, but said that the fire damage was contained to one room. The scene was cleared around 6 a.m.
Sutton said that the fire was accidental. GFD informed him that the cause of the fire was the improper use of smoking materials.
Students will be relocated to other halls for their final few weeks of the semester. Agustin said that it is another layer to a stressful year.
“It’s quite unfortunate that everything had to be evacuated with there being only a few weeks left of class. Having to leave for another weekend is gonna leave an impact,” he said.
Students take their final exams in two weeks.
The release stated that facilities management is assessing damages to bring the building back in operation. Tyler Hall had 210 residents in the spring semester.