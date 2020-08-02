U.S. Census workers will start home visits Aug. 11 to ensure all Americans are counted in the second census of the 21st Century.
Individuals concerned about interacting with strangers during the COVID-19 pandemic can avoid the visit by completing one of three self-response options, said Marilyn Stephens, assistant regional census manager, serving seven southern states from North Carolina to Louisiana.
Individuals can complete the census online at my2020census.gov she said.
People also can fill out the census form that they received earlier this year and mail it in.
There also is an option of calling 1-844-330-2020 and answering the census questions over the telephone, Stephens said.
However, people will need the 12-digit census identification information that was mailed earlier in the year to use this method.
“We want people to self-respond. It’s so simple and easy, you don’t have to leave home to self-respond,” Stephens said. “You can self-respond during a commercial so you don’t miss any of the program.”
So far nearly 63 percent of Americans have self-responded to the census, Stephens said.
As of Wednesday, 56.5 percent of Pitt County households have self-responded, according to U.S. Census data.
The City of Greenville has had 53.2 percent of households self-respond. Winterville has had the highest percentage of self-responses, 71 percent.
The U.S. Constitution requires a count of individuals living in the United States be conducted every 10 years. The count helps ensure congressional districts have a similar population.
Census data also is used to determine how funding is distributed for multiple programs such as resources for hospitals and community health programs, school lunch programs, Head Start, services for senior citizens and dozens of other programs, Stephens said.
Enumerators will now go out and knock on doors to survey the remaining households.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic enumerators must conduct interviews outside, “preferably in a well-ventilated area,” Stephens said.
The enumerators will have identity badges and be equipped with masks and hand sanitizer.
When they knock, they will step back six feet so people should feel comfortable opening the door to them.
People still have the option of taking the self-response census if an enumerator appears at their door, Stephens said.
“We will continue to follow up as long as that household remains in our workload,” she said.
Online and field canvassing will end Oct. 31. The census bureau will then compile the data and report the results to the president and Congress by the end of December.
State and local data will be released March 31 so drawing of legislative lines can begin.