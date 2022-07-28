...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
110. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the current Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
110. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the current Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 10
Senator and Candidate for Congress Don Davis shakes hands with Chairman of the Pitt County Democratic Party Sonny McLawhorn during the NC Democratic Party’s kickoff event for the “Too Extreme GOP” tour at the Greenville Town Common on Thursday.
Senator and Candidate for Congress Don Davis hugs Pitt County Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins during the NC Democratic Party's kickoff event for the "Too Extreme GOP" tour at the Greenville Town Common on Thursday, July 28.
David Hardee, 10, and Senator and Candidate for Congress Don Davis fist bump during the NC Democratic Party's kickoff event for the "Too Extreme GOP" tour at the Greenville Town Common on Thursday, July 28.
David Hardee, 10, and Senator and Candidate for Congress Don Davis pose for a pose together during the NC Democratic Party's kickoff event for the "Too Extreme GOP" tour at the Greenville Town Common on Thursday, July 28.
Senator and Candidate for Congress Don Davis shakes hands with Chairman of the Pitt County Democratic Party Sonny McLawhorn during the NC Democratic Party’s kickoff event for the “Too Extreme GOP” tour at the Greenville Town Common on Thursday.
Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector
Senator and Candidate for Congress Don Davis hugs Pitt County Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins during the NC Democratic Party's kickoff event for the "Too Extreme GOP" tour at the Greenville Town Common on Thursday, July 28.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Senator and Candidate for Congress Don Davis speaks during the NC Democratic Party's kickoff event for the "Too Extreme GOP" tour at the Greenville Town Common on Thursday, July 28.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Senator and Candidate for Congress Don Davis speaks during the NC Democratic Party's kickoff event for the "Too Extreme GOP" tour at the Greenville Town Common on Thursday, July 28.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Senator and Candidate for Congress Don Davis speaks during the NC Democratic Party's kickoff event for the "Too Extreme GOP" tour at the Greenville Town Common on Thursday, July 28.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Senator and Candidate for Congress Don Davis speaks during the NC Democratic Party's kickoff event for the "Too Extreme GOP" tour at the Greenville Town Common on Thursday, July 28.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Senator and Candidate for Congress Don Davis speaks during the NC Democratic Party's kickoff event for the "Too Extreme GOP" tour at the Greenville Town Common on Thursday, July 28.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Senator and Candidate for Congress Don Davis speaks during the NC Democratic Party's kickoff event for the "Too Extreme GOP" tour at the Greenville Town Common on Thursday, July 28.
Willow Abbey Mercando
David Hardee, 10, and Senator and Candidate for Congress Don Davis fist bump during the NC Democratic Party's kickoff event for the "Too Extreme GOP" tour at the Greenville Town Common on Thursday, July 28.
Willow Abbey Mercando
David Hardee, 10, and Senator and Candidate for Congress Don Davis pose for a pose together during the NC Democratic Party's kickoff event for the "Too Extreme GOP" tour at the Greenville Town Common on Thursday, July 28.
A state senator and candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives said he believes some Republicans have “gone entirely too far” and that his opponent fits into that mold.
Sen. Don Davis, who represents Greene and Pitt counties in the state Senate District 5, spoke alongside Pitt County Democrats at the North Carolina Democratic Party’s Too Extreme GOP Tour, which kicked off at Greenville’s Town Common Thursday.
Davis, the former mayor of Snow Hill and an Air Force veteran, took time to mention his opponent Sandy Smith, the Republican he is running against for U.S. House District 1.
“We believe some are going entirely too far,” Davis said of Republicans, who at the event were dubbed extreme for allegedly attempting to strip Social Security and Medicaid benefits at a federal level. “I believe one of those is Sandy Smith.”
Davis called the November midterm “the election of our lifetime,” and urged people to register to vote. He said that in the event he overcomes Smith in their “competitive race” he’d be eager to support the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, saying the federal government should secure ease of voting.
He also expressed support for women’s right to an abortion and said if a chance to codify an abortion came before him he’d support it.
Davis was joined by Charles McLawhorn, chairman of the Pitt County Democratic Party, and Ann Floyd-Huggins, Pitt County Commissioner. McLawhorn brought up allegations that Smith domestically abused two of her husbands. Those same allegations were leveled against her in the May primary, where she beat out a field of six other Republicans.
McLawhorn further called Smith a “far-right extremist” and said she believes in “bizarre conspiracy theories.” Floyd-Huggins said Davis is a stronger option, with both local Democrats expressing support for Cheri Beasley for Senate over Republican Ted Budd.
The state Democrats’ “Too Extreme” tour is part of a nationwide move by Democrats as Sunday marks 100 days out from the general election. The tour will continue through August in Charlotte, Asheville, Greensboro and Raleigh.
“Ahead of the 100 days until Election Day mark, North Carolina Democrats are joining Democrats across the country to kick off a ‘Too Extreme GOP’ statewide tour to call out Republicans for their dangerous agenda of cutting Social Security and Medicare for over four million North Carolinians, rolling back our fundamental freedoms, and opposing legislation that could cut costs for families,” said Ellie Dougherty, North Carolina Democratic Party spokesperson.
“While Democrats remain laser-focused on lowering costs and protecting freedoms for hardworking North Carolinians, Republicans like Ted Budd are too extreme for our state.”
Smith’s camp did not respond to an email requesting comment at the time of publication.
The U.S. 1 seat is to be vacated by longtime Wilson Democrat G.K. Butterfield in November. Butterfield in the primary endorsed Davis.