WASHINGTON — A victory after 15 ballots late Friday allowed Republican Kevin McCarthy to take the U.S. House speakership and let the two congressmen representing Pitt County take their posts officially.

McCarthy won with the support of U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, a fellow Republican from Greenville, who said the selection came after after “thoughtful, thorough, and meaningful discussions.”

Davis in Snow Hill

U.S. Rep. Don Davis was back home on Monday after taking the oath of office early Saturday. “For my first official visit, I stopped by Greene County Intermediate School to meet with eastern North Carolina’s future leaders,” he said.