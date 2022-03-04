A veteran Greenville City Councilman picked up a challenger on Thursday while the Pitt County Democratic Party urged registered Democrats to file as candidates in city and local judicial races.
Pitt County’s two congressional districts, its state Senate seat and a Board of Education district also had more candidates to file for the May 17 primaries. Filing for office in the delayed 2022 election ends at noon today.
Greenville chiropractor Rob McCarthy filed to run against Rick Smiley for the Greenville City Council District 4 seat. Smiley, who is seeking his fourth term on the council, is the second longest serving member behind Councilwoman Rose Glover.
In a news release, McCarthy said he and his wife, Michelle, raised five children and served as licensed foster care providers. He said will advocate for the needs of young and maturing families across all walks of life. McCarthy said he wants to focus on public safety, sound growth and infrastructure investment.
Smiley said he welcomes a challenger.
“Democracy is about citizens choosing who will govern them,” Smiley, a research administrator at East Carolina University, said. “They should have options.”
Smiley said his goals are to continue maximizing on city investments such as continuing the expansion of Wildwood Park, expanding fire-rescue facilities and renovating city streets and other infrastructure.
In the Pitt County Board of Commissioners contests, Democrat Randall Martoccia filed to run in the District 5 race. Winterville Councilman Mark C. Smith filed as a Republican candidate for the seat earlier in the week. The seat currently is held by one-term Republican Mike Fitzpatrick, who has not filed for re-election.
State House Rep. Kandie Smith, who is running in the State Senate District 5 race, was joined by Grifton resident Lenton Brown in the Democratic primary for that seat. Republican Karen Kozel of Greenville also is running for the seat.
A third candidate, Levi C. Smith Sr. of Winterville, joined Jennifer Hodgson of Greenville and Lee Williamson of Winterville in the run for the Pitt County Board of Education District 5 seat, currently held by Anna Barrett Smith.
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, who is running for his second full term representing the 3rd Congressional District, picked up a third Republican challenger on Thursday. Tony Crowden of Harrells joined Brian Friend of Wilmington and George Papastrat of Jacksonville to vie for the nomination with Murphy.
Joe Swartz of Vanceboro and Barbara D. Gaskins of Greenville are running for the Democratic Party nomination in the 3rd Congressional District.
In the 1st Congressional District, which is an open seat because longtime Rep. G.K. Butterfield is retiring at the end of the year, Republicans Sandy Smith of Rocky Mount and Billy Strickland of Wilson joined Brent Roberson of Williamston, Sandy Roberson of Rocky Mount, Brad Murphy of Macon and Will Aiken of Warrenton in the Republican primary bid.
Jason Albert Spriggs of Henderson will be competing against current state Sen. Don Davis, who changed his residency from Greenville to Snow Hill, Jullian C. Bishop Sr. of Garner, and Erica D. Smith of Gaston in the Democratic primary.
The Pitt County Democratic Party sent out an email calling for candidates on Thursday.
“Right now, we have a number of Democrats who have filed for election for offices at the state and local level,” county party chairman Charles McLawhorn Jr. wrote. “It will be critical to see leaders like Sheriff Paula Dance and State Rep. Brian Farkas decisively returned to office.”
McLawhorn said the local party was especially looking for candidates to challenge Republican District Court judges Lee Teague and Daniel Hines Entzminger, County Commissioner Lauren White, who represents District 6.
He also encouraged party members to challenge two people running for Greenville City Council, at-large candidate Will Bell and District 5 candidate Les Robinson.
The Greenville City Council is a nonpartisan board whose candidates do not traditionally run as a representative of a political party.
McLawhorn said Pitt County is viewed as a “battleground area” and the 2022 elections are important.
“Making sure we have a full ballot strengthens our ticket as a whole,” McLawhorn said.