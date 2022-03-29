...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo will read from "An American Sunrise" and other works from 7-8:30 p.m. at ECU's Main Campus Student Center, Black Box Theater, 501 E. 10th St.
The U.S. poet laureate will visit ECU on Wednesday to offer a free reading from works including “An American Sunrise,” the centerpiece of the Big Read-Greenville project.
The public is invited to attend “A Reading by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo” 7-8:30 p.m. at the Main Campus Student Center, Black Box Theater, 501 E. 10th St.
Harjo is an internationally renowned performer and writer of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. She is the author of nine books of poetry, several plays and children’s books, and two memoirs.
In 2019, Harjo was appointed the 23rd United States Poet Laureate, the first Native American to hold the position and only the second person to serve three terms in the role.
This event is sponsored by the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Whichard Distinguished Professor in the Humanities, held by Native American literature specialist Kirstin L. Squint. The Whichard Professorship is hosted by ECU’s English department and the gender studies program.
The event is the culmination in a six-week-long group of events funded by a National Endowment for the Arts grant, Big Read-Greenville, awarded to Marianne Montgomery, associate professor and chair of the Department of English.
The NEA grant-funded program distributed 500 free copies of “An American Sunrise” and encouraged reading and discussion with a series of community events that started in February.
ECU and Greenville are among 61 communities nationwide participating in the Big Read.