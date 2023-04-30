U.S. Rep. Don Davis is hosting a series of Farm Bill listening sessions this week to hear from eastern North Carolina’s agriculture community and FFA students about their priorities as negotiations on the 2023 legislation continue.

The 1st District congressman said the Farm Bill is the country’s most extensive agricultural and food policy guide. It comes up for reauthorization about every five years, he said in a Friday news release.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.