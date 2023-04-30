...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING
TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
U.S. Rep. Don Davis is hosting a series of Farm Bill listening sessions this week to hear from eastern North Carolina’s agriculture community and FFA students about their priorities as negotiations on the 2023 legislation continue.
The 1st District congressman said the Farm Bill is the country’s most extensive agricultural and food policy guide. It comes up for reauthorization about every five years, he said in a Friday news release.
“If Congress fails to authorize this critical legislation, farmers would be left without broadband access programs, emergency relief initiatives, and invaluable price support policies that allow our producers to do what they do best: feed America,” Davis said in the release.
The sessions begin at 7 p.m. on Monday in at the Nash County Agriculture Center, 1006 Eastern Ave., Nashville and continue at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Wilson at Beddingfield High School, 4510 Old Stantonsburg Road. Wednesday’s session will be at 8 a.m. in Winton at the Hertford County Agriculture Center, 301 W. Tryon St.
The last session will be held in Pitt County a 7 p.m. on Thursday. The event will be in the Pitt County Agriculture Center, 403 Government Circle, Greenville.