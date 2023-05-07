U.S. Rep. Don Davis hosted the grand opening of his district office in Greenville on Saturday to serve constituents in the 1st Congressional District, the congressman announced.
The office, near Turnbury Drive at 1710 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite A, will provide federal government casework assistance and serve as a direct link for residents in eastern North Carolina to make their voices heard, Davis said in a news release issued on Saturday.
Davis’ team also will reach be traveling to the 18 other counties in district Monday through Wednesday to answer questions and address specific needs related to federal agencies, including Veterans Affairs, Social Security, or the Internal Revenue Service.
“I’m honored to open North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District office in Greenville. We will carry out effective constituent casework and go to work for our families, farmers, military families, seniors, and all constituents as they navigate federal agencies and access federal funds,” Davis said.
“Accessibility is essential, and we recognize not everyone we serve lives in close proximity to our district office, which is why we are bringing our services directly to our constituents through our mobile office hours program.”
In addition to being a resource to help provide information from the U.S. House of Representatives, residents may utilize the office if they are still waiting for a timely or fair response from a federal agency, Davis said.
Although the office cannot guarantee a favorable outcome, the team will always strive to help constituents receive a just, fair, and timely response, Davis said.
The office is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is (252) 999-7600.