Don Davis office

U.S. Rep. Don Davis, center, opens his district office in Greenville on Arlington Boulevard near Turnbury Drive on Saturday, May 6. 

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

U.S. Rep. Don Davis hosted the grand opening of his district office in Greenville on Saturday to serve constituents in the 1st Congressional District, the congressman announced.

The office, near Turnbury Drive at 1710 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite A, will provide federal government casework assistance and serve as a direct link for residents in eastern North Carolina to make their voices heard, Davis said in a news release issued on Saturday.

