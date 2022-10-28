U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley rallied supporters in a series of get-out-the-vote events across eastern North Carolina this week including a stop in Greenville.
Beasley was joined by congressional candidate Don Davis in Greenville on Thursday at the Eppes Recreational Center on Nash Street. She held a similar event in Windsor earlier in the day and campaigned in Goldsboro and Elizabeth City on Wednesday.
“She is a person who has been a friend and champion for eastern North Carolina,” said Davis, currently a state senator who is running for the 1st Congressional District seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield.
“She is truly a people’s person and I believe she will be just amazing in the United State Senate,” Davis said.
Beasley, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, said she is excited about what the next 12 days of campaigning will bring as she and other Democrats discuss the consequences of the Nov. 8 mid-term elections.
“What happens if we don’t get this right,” Beasley said. “We don’t have to wonder (about) what happens, we’ve already gotten the forecast.”
Republican members of Congress are already discussing sunsetting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, she said. Her Republican opponent Ted Budd has supported legislation that would completely ban abortion, including in cases of rape and incest.
People also are worried about the economy and the continuing effects of inflation. Budd, she said, voted against lowering prescription drug costs and legislation that would have stopped price gouging by oil and gas companies.
“Not a soul in North Carolina should be put in a position to decide whether to buy groceries or school supplies … or how to spend that last $100 of the month, but that is exactly what is happening here as so many folks are working two or three jobs to take care of their families,” she said.
Beasley urged the audience of nearly 50 supporters to talk to their friends and families about why voting is important and reminded them that whatever issues interest them — inflation, voting rights, education, access to health care and prescription medicine — those policies are on the ballot.
The group shouldn’t forget that the U.S. Supreme Court also reversed itself on abortion, allowing states to ban it.
“This is the first time in our nation’s history that a constitutionally protected right has been taken away, and if it’s happened once, it could happen again,” she said.
“We’ve got to do this for North Carolina and win for our country because democracy is on the ballot,” Beasley said.
Early voting continues through Nov. 5 but Tuesday is the final day to request an absentee ballot and vote by mail, the N.C. State Board of Elections said in a news release.
Because of the deadline, the state board recommends requesting an absentee ballot online at www.ncsbe.gov.
Once the ballot is received, a voter or their nearest relative or legal guardian may return it to the county board of elections office by 5 p.m. Nov. 8 or it can be mailed in.
Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 8 and received by the voter’s county elections office by Nov. 14.