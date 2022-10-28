Cheri Beasley

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley urges supporters to bring friends and families to the polls during a Get Out The Vote rally in Greenville on Thursday 

 By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer

U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley rallied supporters in a series of get-out-the-vote events across eastern North Carolina this week including a stop in Greenville.

Beasley was joined by congressional candidate Don Davis in Greenville on Thursday at the Eppes Recreational Center on Nash Street. She held a similar event in Windsor earlier in the day and campaigned in Goldsboro and Elizabeth City on Wednesday.


