Farmers and Makers Market

Ryan Webb, owner of Farmers and Makers Market, will host the weekly Greenville Community Market in the Pitt Street parking lot of his business starting April 20.

 Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector

The weekly Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is canceled this year, but a Dickinson Avenue business plans to partially fill the gap starting April 20.

Uptown Greenville, a private, nonprofit group focused on revitalizing the city’s downtown area, announced Tuesday on social media that the Umbrella Market “will be taking a break this summer” because its “format needs to be updated to better meet the needs of customers and vendors.”


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.