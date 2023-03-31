The weekly Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is canceled this year, but a Dickinson Avenue business plans to partially fill the gap starting April 20.
Uptown Greenville, a private, nonprofit group focused on revitalizing the city’s downtown area, announced Tuesday on social media that the Umbrella Market “will be taking a break this summer” because its “format needs to be updated to better meet the needs of customers and vendors.”
The market, which opened in 2007, initially was conceived to allow local artisans and vendors to sell their goods along Evans Street while encouraging people to visit downtown businesses.
It moved to Five Points Plaza, the parking lot at the intersection of Fifth and Evans street, and fresh produce, meats, baked goods and specialty food items were added.
The market closed in 2020 because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and had limited capacity in 2021. The 2022 market was open mid-May and ran through June 29. Previous markets ran through August.
When reached Wednesday about the announcement, Uptown Greenville Director of Events Kyle Parker said a statement would be released at a later time.
Wednesday saw Ryan Webb, owner of Farmers and Makers Market, a year-round market featuring items locally grown and made, announce on social media that he will have a weekly “Believe in Greenville Community Market” starting April 20 in the backyard of his business at 623 S. Pitt St.
“I had heard the Umbrella Market was scaling back and was going to be once a month or something like that,” Webb said. So we had planned on doing something to supplement the missing piece. Once we heard they weren’t going to do the Umbrella Market at all we decided to do it weekly.”
Webb is holding the market on Thursday to take advantage of the social district operating hours, which will allow people to get beer, wine or mixed beverages from a nearby business and stroll through the vendor area.
Webb said his indoor market currently has 40 vendors.
“We are aiming for about 20 vendors right now but that may change depending on how many people are interested,” he said. The community market will stick with his existing business’ mantra, “made or grown locally.”
Webb said he’s already getting inquiries from vendors
“A lot of our vendors participated in the Umbrella Market, so I had been talking with them about it. They are very excited about it,” he said. Twelve people had reached out to him by mid-week.
Webb, a former member and chairman of the Uptown Greenville Board of Directors, said he’s not sure about the rationale for shutting down or reorganizing the Umbrella Market, but believes it’s important to continue some variation of it in the downtown area.
“Outdoor markets are very approachable to all segments of the population,” Webb said.
“We are not trying to recreate the Umbrella Market. We are offering the space for people to fill with similar things.”
The Farmers and Makers Market isn’t the only downtown entity looking to fill the gap left by the Umbrella Market’s closure.
The Greenville Museum of Art also announced it is planning to host a couple of vendor markets, which it calls sidewalk sales, this summer.
Sim Asher, the museum’s communications and events coordinator, said discussions about holding one event were underway when news about the Umbrella Market’s cancellation broke.
“We thought it was important to continue to support local artists, vendors and small businesses and we figured we would offer a couple of summertime opportunities,” Asher said.
There are no concrete plans at this time, but Asher will be updating the museum’s vendor market applications. The applications should be available on the museum’s website, www.gmoa.org, posted under “Artist Opportunities” by April 8.
News of the cancellation was disappointing, Asher said, because it contributed not only to the downtown area but the city as as whole. It offered the public something to do in the middle of week during a time of year when many people are away from the city.
“It generated a lot of foot traffic and brought people to local businesses in the downtown vicinity and it generated a lot of interest in the dynamic that is being offered in this area of town,” Asher said.
Abby Godfredson, an associate at The Oasis, a dispensary and Kava Bar, said several of her regular customers were talking about the change on Wednesday.
“They were upset because they used to enjoy going there every year for a long time. They are Greenville locals and natives,” she said. They also were unhappy that no explanation was given.
“It’s an outlet for artists and very small local businesses to advertise themselves and get more of a customer base. It’s definitely going to hurt some local businesses,” Godfredson said.
Daisha McDonald, manager at The Blackened Kraken, hopes some events are planned for the summer that will bring people into the downtown area.
“I thought (the Umbrella Market) was a good idea to bring business downtown, people walking by the businesses on the way to it. If they are talking about making it bigger that would be an even better idea,” McDonald said.