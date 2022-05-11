The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is coming back to Five Points Plaza starting at 5 p.m. today.
Through June 29, weather permitting, people can shop at more than 40 vendors selling fresh produce, arts and local craft beer. Five Points Plaza is the parking lot at Evans and Fifth streets in downtown Greenville. The National Weather Service is forecasting mostly cloudy skies but no rain with temperatures near 70 degrees.
Vidant Medical Center and The City of Greenville are sponsoring this year’s weekly event.
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market was created to promote the sale of locally grown produce, plants, baked goods, seafood, meats, dairy, art, and other hand-crafted products, according to Uptown Greenville, the nonprofit that puts on the event.
Increasing access to fresh, nourishing, locally-produced foods, and other products of local labor enhances the quality of life in Greenville, Uptown said.
The event fosters entrepreneurial spirit and community and helps build a sustainable local economy and sense of place for residents and visitors.
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is focused on local growers and makers and welcomes vendors who produce locally grown produce, plants, seafood, meats, cheeses, baked goods and hand-crafted artisan products.