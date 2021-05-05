The city will celebrate more than Cinco de Mayo today.
May 5 also marks the return of the Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market — with fewer COVID-19 restrictions a more festive atmosphere.
The open-air market, held at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets, is scheduled to continue from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25.
Launched in 2008, the weekly event features a farmers’ market-style array of goods, including produce, meats and eggs, but it also includes hand-crafted items such as art, jewelry and baked goods.
Face coverings are not required, following Gov. Roy Cooper’s recent executive order that eliminated the mask mandate for outdoor settings.
Umbrella Market Manager Robin Ashley recommends that patrons have a mask available for situations in which they are unable to distance themselves from others. The state Department of Health and Human services recommends masks outdoors in crowded areas.
Live music is scheduled to return to the Umbrella Market on May 19, and beer will be available beginning May 26. The market will include a food truck each week with Anita’s Taco Truck featured today in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.
Also returning this spring is Winterville’s Market on the Square, which was called off in July 2020 due to COVID-19. The Town of Winterville has scheduled three monthly markets this season for make-it, bake-it, craft-it and grow-it vendors.
The schedule includes 4-8 p.m. June 3, July 1 and Aug. 3 at 252 Main St. The first event will have a touch-a-truck theme and will feature live music by Patrick Reid. The July event will have a birthday theme with free hot dogs and chips to kick off Independence Day celebrations. It will include live music by Joe Shingara. The August event will be held in conjunction with National Night Out and will feature water slides.
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, also begins its summer hours this week. The market will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. More than 30 vendors offer produce, meats, eggs, food items, arts and crafts. Visit facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket
For more information about the Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market, visit uptowngreenville.com. For more information about Market on the Square, visit facebook.com/wintervillemarket.