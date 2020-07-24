The UNC Board of Governors approved a lease that will allow ECU and its development partner to continue revitalizing Greenville’s warehouse district.
The University of North Carolina Board of Governors approved the contract leasing up to an additional 2.5 acres of warehouse district property to Maryland-based Elliott Sidewalk Communities.
The agreement is a 25-year ground lease with two 25-year and one 24-year options to renew.
The lease is consistent with an agreement East Carolina University and the development company reached in December to develop three properties in the warehouse district, located off of 10th and Evans streets.
An ECU spokesman said that with the Board of Governors’ approval, the university and Elliott Sidewalk can execute contracts and agreements.
“The next steps include marketing, construction and identifying potential tenants,” spokesman Jules Norwood said.
ECU’s Board of Trustees approved the arrangement last month.
The university and Elliott Sidewalks are moving quickly on the project so the company can take advantage of tax credits that are set to expire in 2022, according to an earlier report in The Daily Reflector.
Construction will begin in the first half of 2021, said Tim Elliott, managing partner of Elliott Sidewalk Communities.
The Board of Governors also appointed a former ECU trustee and Virginia health care executive to Vidant Medical Center’s Board of Trustees.
Deborah Davis, chief of strategic initiatives at VCU Health System in Richmond, Va., has a 40-year career in health care, including serving as president of the medical center when it was Pitt County Memorial Hospital. She was appointed to ECU’s governing body in July 2011 and stepped down last year.
“We appreciate the UNC Board of Governors actions and we are excited that she will be joining our board,” Vidant said in a statement. “Mrs. Davis has extensive knowledge of health care and has served in a number of leadership roles in academic medical centers and has strong ties to eastern North Carolina.”
The UNC board makes nine appointments to the medical center’s 20-member board. Davis’s appointment filled one of three empty UNC seats.
The board’s committee of university governance said it would consider the other two appointments at a future meeting.