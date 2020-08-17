The coronavirus pandemic forced UNC-Chapel Hill to cancel in-person classes for undergraduates on Monday, while at East Carolina University officials sent out an email notice that a cluster of COVID-19 cases had been identified in Gateway Residence Hall.
UNC announced it will switch to remote learning on Wednesday and make arrangements for students who want to leave campus housing. The announcement came after reports of virus clusters in three residence halls, a fraternity house and off campus housing.
“We have emphasized that if we were faced with the need to change plans — take an off-ramp — we would not hesitate to do so, but we have not taken this decision lightly,” a statement from the university said after reporting 130 confirmed infections among students and five among employees over the past week.
The ECU email stated that individuals in the cluster have been identified and the university is working closely with its partners at the Pitt County Health Department.
“Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been a close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19,” the email said. “A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes when either person has not been wearing a face covering. Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance.”
Classes resumed on Aug. 10 at ECU and UNC.
Party crowds
ECU police continued to respond to parties over the weekend but saw smaller crowds
Police reported last week the officers responded to 20 parties involving students Aug. 6-9, one where the crowd totaled 300-400 people. Lt. Chris Sutton said Monday the department responded to 24 parties between Thursday and Sunday, although none exceeded 100 people.
Gatherings are discouraged because they promote the spread of COVID-19. Police responded to parties over the weekend at Copper Beech, Gather Uptown and in the Tar River-University Neighborhood, also known as the Grid.
Sutton said ECU officers have focused patrols in student areas and have worked to educate people in groups of 25 or more.
“We feel like we were successful in making initial contact to avoid the groups growing to unmanageable sizes without any issues or conflicts,” Sutton said.
He believes a small percentage of students are attending gatherings — some were even spotted at multiple locations over the weekend.
“I really feel like the majority of our students understand the threat that we’re up against and are following the guidelines that we have in place. If that wasn’t the case then I don’t think I would be seeing people I recognize from location to location,” Sutton said.
One person was arrested Friday night because they were not cooperative with officers and was underage and intoxicated. A small number of students also were referred to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities — three because officers had previously responded to their residence for hosting large gatherings.
“The positive through this is that we were able to work with the tenants at these locations we had to visit, and the tenants were very cooperative, we didn’t receive resistance from any of the tenants,” Sutton said.
Toward the end of last week officers began posting on social media to spread awareness about parties, Sutton said. When officers have to visit one, they hand out postcards with information regarding gathering sizes, he said. The card is also being shared on social media to inform students.
Officials at UNC also have had to respond to large gatherings. Before Monday’s decision came down, the student newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel, ran an editorial headlined, “UNC has a clusterf—k on its hands,” though without the dashes.
The paper said that parties that took place over the weekend were no surprise, and that administrators should have begun the semester with online-only instruction at the university, which has 19,000 undergraduates.
“We all saw this coming,” the editorial said.
The virus has been blamed for over 170,000 deaths and 5.4 million confirmed infections in the U.S. Numbers in North Carolina, however, have been on a downward trend since mid-July as the state has maintained measures to limit spread, including a mask-mandate.
The number of new cases reported statewide on Monday was 564, the lowest since May 27, when there were 488. The peak for new cases so far was 2,841 on July 18.
Thirty new cases were reported in Pitt County on Monday, down from 37 on Sunday and 36 on Saturday. Daily new cases have declined locally since Thursday.
Testing levels also have declined locally and statewide. A free testing program that operated multiple sites in Pitt County was suspended on Friday. The percentage of tests that are positive locally and statewide remains about 7 percent.
Hospitalizations have been declining statewide as well, with 980 hospitalized on Sunday. Vidant Health reported that 91 people were hospitalized in its facilities as of Sunday.
East Carolina on Monday gave no indication that it would be abandoning in-person classes. UNC System President Peter Hans said in a statement Monday those decisions would be left to individual campuses.
“The decision to adapt operations applies to UNC-Chapel Hill only because no other UNC System institution has reported information, at this time, that would lead to similar modifications,” Hans said.
All students must continue to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing as part of their personal responsibility, particularly in off-campus settings, he said.
“Each campus is different, and I expect situations to evolve differently. In any circumstance, we will be grounded by reliable public health data and prevailing local health conditions,” he said.
Balancing the health risks with educating students has been keeping university presidents up at night, Mildred García, head of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, told the Associated Press. She said many are having to reconsider their plans as things change rapidly.
“They are doing the best they can with their staff and trying to educate the students about masks and social distancing and the effects of this virus,” she said.
“They’re doing all they can — and yet these are young people. When we think back about when we were young, sometimes you think you’re invincible.”