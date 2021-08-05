East Carolina University and other UNC System schools are developing plans to provide frequent COVID-19 testing as students prepare to return to campus, a system official said Thursday.
Students who will be living on campus in Greenville began setting up their dorm rooms and dropping off belongings on Wednesday, according to ECU Campus Living. Drop-off at the dorms will continue through Saturday. Students will move in Aug. 17-22; classes resume Aug. 23.
Students are returning amid a resurgent pandemic, driven by low vaccination rates and the more contagious delta variant. UNC system chancellors have the authority to tailor COVID-19 testing strategies for their institutions to best meet “unique circumstances and local community conditions,” Jane Stancill, vice president for communications for the system, said.
“The campuses are prepared to be flexible and adapt testing strategies as conditions and public health guidance evolve,” Stancill said.
Earlier Thursday, the system released a statement reported by the Associated Press and other news outlets that students will need to get a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly.
The statement said that UNC System President Peter Hans also will issue guidance later to extend that standard to faculty and staff.
“All campuses will operate under a ‘Get Vaccinated or Get Tested Weekly’ requirement for students. Universities are collecting information on students’ vaccination status, and any unvaccinated students will be subject to weekly, or more frequent, testing,” Norma Houston, chief of staff of the UNC System Office, said in the statement reported by the Associated Press.
Houston added that, “It is only fair that we ask our employees to abide by the same safety protocols we’ve already put in place for our students.”
A memo posted Thursday to chancellors from Hans emphasized “regular” testing over weekly testing.
It directed chancellors to request students provide proof of vaccination, conduct student reentry testing and regular surveillance testing and exempt from testing students who have voluntarily provided proof of vaccination.
“The message to our students is clear: get vaccinated or get tested regularly and quarantine if necessary,” Hans said in the memo.
The same holds true for staff, he said.
“I think it’s reasonable, both for public health and for leadership by example, to ask our faculty and staff to comply with the same protective measures we are asking of our students,” Hans said.
Requirements announced Tuesday by ECU do not call for weekly testing. The announcement from Chancellor Philip Rogers said all students and employees participating in on-campus activities are expected to provide proof of vaccination. Those who do not must participate in ECU’s reentry and/or surveillance testing program or provide proof of a positive COVID-19 test within the past 90 days.
Testing will occur throughout the semester, with 50 percent of the eligible population being tested each week, the announcement said. Employees are expected to become fully vaccinated or enter surveillance testing, the announcement said.
Jeannine Hutson, chief communications officer for the university, said Thursday those requirements remain in effect.
ECU on Thursday also distributed an email to all employees requesting them to attest their vaccination status. A notice on the Return of Pirate Nation website said the request would help the Fall 2021 Planning Committee gain a better understanding of how many ECU students and employees are vaccinated in the face of the delta variant.
The attestation is requested from all employees, the announcement said. “Falsification of the information implicit in your response is grounds for disciplinary action through appropriate personnel processes. A lack of response will imply the choice to enter ECU’s surveillance testing program.”
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 4,331 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Thursday, the highest number of new cases since Feb. 11. The number had dropped as low as 55 on June 26. Daily totals reached higher than 11,000 before a vaccine was widely available and the delta variant emerged.
Another 67 cases were reported in Pitt County on Thursday. Sixty-eight people were hospitalized at Vidant Health facilities. A total of 1,651 were hospitalized across the state.
The UNC System said it has administered more than 92,000 vaccinations at its campus clinics.
Republican state lawmakers have criticized recent announcements from hospital systems and government agencies compelling workers to get vaccinated. On Thursday, 55 House Republican lawmakers sent a letter to health system executives and called their decision to mandate vaccines “unwise and unfair.”